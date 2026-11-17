MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported the operation on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, everyone can see the damage to the main military crossing connecting Russia with our Ukrainian Crimea. This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks and planned and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Step by step, our troops systematically destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets along the way to the ultimate objective. The operation involved the use of Dovbush, Vendetta, Da Vinci, Sichen, MICH 2000, Ruta, Palianytsia, An-197, FP-1, FP-5 Flamingo, and R-360 Neptune systems,” Zelensky said.

He noted that at the operation's key stage, Palianytsia drones performed particularly well, striking the road section of the bridge, while Neptune missiles, Ruta drones, and FP-5 missiles hit the railway section.

“With the help of Flamingo, our troops carried out a controlled strike, and the communication link worked flawlessly until the very last seconds,” the president said.

More details to follow...

Photo: ASTRA