MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the contribution to journalists ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in its Defense configuration in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Together with Norway, we are now doing this, among other things, through another so-called PURL package in which we are participating.... We are purchasing from the United States systems that are not available in Europe. This is the fifth package in which Germany is participating. This time, we are contributing $300 million,” Pistorius said.

He said the main priority was air defense, particularly PAC-2 and PAC-3 guided missiles for Patriot systems.

Germany cannot supply Ukraine with moresystems, Pistorius says

Pistorius added that the package would complement Germany's previously announced deliveries of IRIS-T systems and related missiles.

Berlin is also preparing to integrate IRIS-T missiles into NASAMS air defense systems supplied to Ukraine by Norway.

Germany is also providing Ukraine with new radar equipment for airspace surveillance, as well as ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and drones, Pistorius said.

The German defense minister stressed the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses amid intensifying Russian air attacks, particularly on the country's energy infrastructure, ahead of winter.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to expedite the delivery of air defense interceptor missiles to Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.