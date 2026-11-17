By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's women's national basketball team will play its next match in the preliminary qualifying round of the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2029 on November 17, facing Iceland away from home.

The Group A third-round encounter will take place at the Íþróttamiðstöð Ásvellir Sports Complex in Hafnarfjörður, Iceland. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Baku time (7:30 p.m. local time).

Azerbaijan will be looking to secure its first victory in the qualifying campaign after suffering defeats in its opening two matches. The national team lost 73–91 to Ireland and 33–84 to Switzerland.

According to the latest Group A standings ahead of the match, Iceland lead the table with four points, followed by Ireland and Switzerland with three points each. Azerbaijan are fourth with two points.