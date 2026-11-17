MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy has approved a list of non-oil and gas products and export destinations eligible for state compensation of export documentation and formalization costs.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov signed the decision, which establishes the categories of goods and countries covered by the new support mechanism.

The approved list covers a broad range of products, including foodstuffs, live plants, flowers, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, perfumes, soaps, detergents, paints, dyes and essential oils.

It also includes plastic pipes and fittings, rubber products, leather goods, carpets, textile floor coverings, metal products, machinery, mechanical equipment and electrical appliances.

Other eligible categories include railway vehicle components, optical and photographic equipment, precision instruments, medical and surgical devices, watches, musical instruments, furniture, toys and sports equipment, along with their respective parts and accessories.

Under the decision, compensation support will apply to eligible non-oil and gas exports destined for several international markets, including African countries, European Union member states, Balkan countries, Gulf states, Central Asian countries and Southeast Asian markets, as well as a number of other countries.

The measure establishes the product categories and geographical markets eligible for compensation of export formalization costs, forming part of the government's support framework for Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports.