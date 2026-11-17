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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will visit Azerbaijan, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

Wadephul said Europe should further expand its relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan and contribute to establishing peace in the South Caucasus.

He described the conflict between the two countries as one of the few conflicts that offer realistic prospects for a peaceful resolution.

“I want to contribute to the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries,” Wadephul said.

The German foreign minister believes that reaching such an agreement after decades of confrontation could be of major importance for ensuring peace in the European region.

Wadephul also said he would place particular emphasis on developing economic ties with Azerbaijan during his visit.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's importance as a partner for Germany and other European countries in diversifying energy supplies.

“We reliably receive gas and oil from Azerbaijan. This applies to Germany and other European countries,” the minister said.

According to Wadephul, ensuring the stability of these supplies and expanding the range of energy suppliers are essential priorities.

He identified the development of closer economic cooperation between South Caucasus countries and European states as one of the main objectives of his visit.