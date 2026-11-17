MENAFN - The Conversation) In response to Alan Milburn's landmark review into England's Neet crisis – nearly one million young people aged 16-24 in the UK are not in education, employment or training – Prime Minister Andy Burnham has promised a“whole-childhood approach”.

The intention is to stop young people “falling through the cracks” by supporting those with particular needs.

We know that young people experiencing poverty, poor mental health or special educational needs and disabilities are more likely to be Neet.

But these risk factors only tell part of the story. Two young people can have similar disadvantages and follow very different paths. One moves into further education or employment, while the other becomes Neet. Why?

In our recent research, we found a gap between our ability to identify young people at risk of becoming Neet and our ability to understand what happens to them. While the data can identify patterns of risk and disadvantage, no single dataset provides the combination of long-term evidence, contextual information and population coverage needed to explain why some young people become or remain Neet while others with apparently similar circumstances do not.

That distinction may sound technical, but it is central to effective policy. Identifying risk is not the same as understanding pathways.

What the data can – and cannot – tell us

The evidence available to researchers is often very good at identifying inequalities. We reviewed 861 records and identified 36 datasets relevant to understanding Neet levels among 16-to-24-year-olds in England.

The datasets we examined included national studies that track young people over time, such as the Millennium Cohort Study, to large household surveys such as Understanding Society. We also examined records routinely collected by schools, government departments such as the Department for Education and the Department for Work and Pensions, and other public services.

While only four out of the 36 identified datasets measured Neet status directly, others included information about groups at greater risk of becoming Neet, wider information about young people's circumstances and, in some cases, how their lives changed over time.

Taken together, these sources offer a valuable picture of young people's circumstances and outcomes such as patterns and characteristics that help policymakers identify who may require additional support.

But our review exposed a gap: the data available is much better at identifying which young people are at risk of becoming Neet than explaining why people's pathways diverge.

A dataset might show that school absence and a period of Neet occur together, or that particular groups have higher rates of disengagement from education, employment or training. What it often cannot show is what happened between those two points in time.

Was the young person bullied? Were their support needs recognised? Was support available during a critical transition? These questions are often difficult to answer through administrative records alone.

Our earlier work illustrates this challenge.

Using linked administrative data, we found that young people with a history of special educational needs and disabilities (Send) were around twice as likely to be Neet as those without one.

Childhood poverty further increased this risk. Among young men with both a Send record and a history of free school meal eligibility, around one in four were Neet, compared with fewer than one in 14 among those with neither characteristic.

These findings highlight important inequalities and help identify groups who may face greater barriers during the transition to adulthood. But they do not explain why one young person with these characteristics becomes Neet while another does not. A characteristic may help identify risk, but it shouldn't be treated as a prediction of an individual's future.

What evidence is missing?

Our findings do not suggest that England simply needs more data. Instead, they point to the need for evidence designed around understanding pathways.

One priority is following young people over time. A snapshot showing that someone is Neet at age 18 cannot tell us whether they have recently left education, experienced repeated periods of disengagement or are about to re-enter education, training or work.

Another is understanding context. Administrative records can identify patterns, but they rarely capture how educational experiences, local opportunities, family responsibilities and support systems interact.

Young people's own perspectives are equally important. Interviews, participatory research and accessible surveys can reveal experiences that administrative systems rarely capture, including support arriving too late, services proving difficult to access or opportunities being unavailable when needed.

Understanding institutional responses matters too. Recording a referral or intervention is not the same as knowing whether support was delivered, whether it met a young person's needs or whether it improved outcomes.

Alan Milburn's government-commissioned review of youth unemployment makes a compelling case that youth disengagement should not be understood as an individual failing. Our research suggests there is another challenge: even when we know which groups face greater risks, do we have the evidence needed to understand where support breaks down and what makes a difference?

A joined-up system requires more than the ability to identify young people who may be struggling. It requires learning from their experiences, the barriers they encounter and the support that helps them move towards education, training or employment.

England can count how many young people are being left behind. The next challenge is understanding why, and what can be done differently to change the path they follow.