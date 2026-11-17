MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 17 (NNN-Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday requested a three-year prison term for a graduate school student from China indicted for creating over 1,000 sexually exploitative deepfake materials by superimposing the faces of his fellow students from a research lab at his school here onto sexually explicit videos and images, Yonhap News Agency reported.

During an appellate trial at the Seoul Northern District Court, prosecutors also asked the court to order the defendant, identified only as a 30-year-old Chinese man, to complete a sexual violence treatment program, ban him from working at institutions serving children and adolescents for 10 years and confiscate his laptops and mobile phones.

The man is accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) over a six-month period beginning in November of last year to create 1,141 sexually exploitative deepfake materials featuring the faces of seven victims, including fellow members of his research lab. He was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison in his first-instance trial in September.

The appellate court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on December 15.

--NNN-YONHAP