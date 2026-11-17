MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Noor Bakhtiar Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (NNN) -- Malaysia and France on Tuesday exchanged seven cooperation documents, including three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and two letters of intent, covering energy transition, critical minerals, defence and digital connectivity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the exchange at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building following bilateral talks between the two leaders, held as part of Macron's two-day official visit to Malaysia.

The documents also comprised a roadmap on bilateral defence cooperation and a revised security agreement on classified documents.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and French Minister Delegate for Industry Sébastien Martin exchanged the MoU on Cooperation in Energy Transition.

Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Martin, meanwhile, exchanged the MoU on Cooperation in Critical Minerals.

In the defence sector, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin exchanged three documents.

They comprised the Roadmap on Bilateral Defence Capabilities and Defence Industrial Partnerships, the Revised Security Agreement on Classified Documents on Defence Cooperation, and a letter of intent relating to support for the creation and development of a regional centre to combat hybrid threats (RC-SHIELD).

Mohamed Khaled also exchanged a letter of intent with Vincent Dubrule, Airbus Helicopters' Senior Vice-President for Asia-Pacific, on the procurement of combat search and rescue helicopters for the Royal Malaysian Air Force under Phase 1.

Meanwhile, LitUp Network Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Rozaimy Rahman and Alcatel Submarine Networks president and chief executive officer Alain Biston exchanged an MoU on strategic collaboration for the development and implementation of the Sambungan Kabel Dasar Laut MADANI (SALAM) Project.

Macron, who arrived in Malaysia on Monday, was earlier accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Dataran Merdeka before holding bilateral discussions with Anwar.

The visit marks Macron's first official trip to Malaysia since he assumed the French presidency in May 2017.

--NNN