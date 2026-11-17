Manila's ASEAN Push For South China Sea Code Close But No Cigar
ASEAN and China achieved a provisional agreement on around 80% of the draft COC, a significant improvement from previous years. Yet the final agreement remains elusive, leaving Singapore to steer the process in 2027.
This outcome, however, should not be viewed as an utter failure of Philippine diplomacy. Rather, it reflects the inconvenient reality that the remaining issues are the most difficult ones.
According to Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro, unresolved questions include whether the code should be legally binding, its geographical scope and other key operative provisions. These go to the core of how the South China Sea will be governed and how competing claimants will behave in contested waters.
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