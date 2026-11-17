MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eli's first L7e vehicle and a Turbo Red special edition join the Eli ZERO family









The Eli ZERO Race Edition in Turbo Red.

MILAN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eli Electric Vehicles unveiled the Eli ZERO MX, its first L7e heavy quadricycle, and the Eli ZERO Race Edition, a special edition for the L6e and L7e, at EICMA in Milan. Eli now offers a family of city-first micro-EVs, from a 45 km/h L6e to an 80 km/h L7e, all built on one 96V platform.

“We started Eli with a simple belief: when vehicles are designed for cities, and not the other way around, they bring people and communities together,” said Marcus Li, founder and CEO of Eli Electric Vehicles.“The Eli ZERO MX gives that idea more reach, and the Race Edition gives it more personality.”

Eli ZERO MX









The Eli ZERO MX, Eli's first L7e vehicle, shown in Champagne.

The MX keeps the compact 2.25-meter footprint and adds a top speed of up to 80 km/h (50 mph), up to 20 kW of peak power and a 14.4 kWh LFP battery for up to 200 km (124 miles) of range. Equipment includes air conditioning, ABS, electric power steering and keyless entry.

Eli ZERO Race Edition

The Race Edition is finished in exclusive Turbo Red, with racing graphics and a Race Red microsuede interior. A hidden Turbo mode sharpens acceleration response, while top speed and all type-approved limits stay unchanged. It is offered on the Eli ZERO MX and the extended-range Eli ZERO Premium.

Availability

The Eli ZERO family is available now from authorized dealers in Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Hungary, Estonia and other markets. Prices vary by market and configuration, with the base model starting from €10,500.

United States

The Eli ZERO is currently only available in Europe, and Eli plans to bring a U.S. version to American customers in the near future as a street-legal low-speed vehicle (LSV). The Eli ZERO's enclosed cabin and compact footprint suit neighborhoods, campuses, suburbs and coastal towns.









Eli ZERO Gen2 in City

Press kit

Photos and the full release are in the Eli press kit:

About Eli Electric Vehicles

Eli Electric Vehicles is an American micro-EV company that designs compact, street-legal micro-cars for short, everyday trips. Its flagship, the Eli ZERO, is an iF Design Award winner. Learn more at .

Media contact: Eli PR Team, ...d

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



