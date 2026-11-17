MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Malaysia e-commerce market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.12% during 2027–2032, driven by rising smartphone penetration, digital wallet adoption, expanding logistics networks, and social commerce activity, with B2C maintaining the leading business-model position and B2B emerging as the fastest-growing segment.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the Malaysia e-commerce market size was valued at USD 12.18 billion in 2026 and is estimated to increase from USD 13.85 billion in 2027 to reach USD 25.65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.12% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is supported by increasing smartphone adoption, growing preference for digital payment methods, expanding third-party logistics infrastructure, and rising consumer engagement with social commerce platforms.

Malaysia's expanding digital economy is creating opportunities for online marketplaces, retailers, payment service providers, and logistics companies. The widespread availability of smartphones and interoperable payment solutions is making online purchasing more accessible across consumer segments. Meanwhile, investments in fulfillment facilities, cross-border merchandise availability, and digital export initiatives are helping businesses extend their customer reach. However, increasing cyber-fraud incidents, elevated last-mile delivery costs in East Malaysia, and intensifying customer acquisition expenses continue to influence the competitive environment.

Key Malaysia E-commerce Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Smartphone Penetration and Social Commerce Strengthen Mobile Shopping Adoption

The widespread adoption of smartphones is strengthening mobile commerce across Malaysia, while social commerce platforms are creating additional opportunities for online retailers to reach consumers. Growing engagement with mobile shopping applications and content-led purchasing experiences is encouraging merchants to integrate product discovery, livestream selling, and checkout functionality. These developments are supporting mobile-first shopping behavior and expanding opportunities for businesses to engage digital consumers.

Digital Wallet Adoption and BNPL Solutions Expand Online Payment Options

The increasing acceptance of digital wallets and alternative payment solutions is improving the convenience of online transactions across Malaysia. Growing preference for cashless payments is encouraging merchants to integrate multiple payment options and simplify checkout experiences. Meanwhile, the adoption of buy now pay later (BNPL) services is providing consumers with greater payment flexibility, creating opportunities for payment providers and e-commerce platforms to strengthen their digital payment offerings.

Logistics Infrastructure and Government Digitalization Initiatives Support Market Expansion

Expanding fulfillment facilities and third-party logistics networks are helping online retailers improve delivery coverage and operational efficiency across Malaysia. Growing courier partnerships are enabling merchants to serve customers across different geographical markets without developing independent distribution infrastructure. Government digitalization initiatives are further supporting online business participation, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. These developments are encouraging marketplace operators and logistics providers to strengthen merchant onboarding, fulfillment capabilities, and cross-border e-commerce services.

“The Malaysia e-commerce market is evolving with the growing adoption of mobile shopping, digital payment solutions, and social commerce. Rising demand for convenient online purchasing, livestream shopping, and faster delivery services is creating new opportunities for e-commerce platforms and retailers, while cybersecurity risks, last-mile delivery costs, and customer acquisition challenges remain important considerations. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the Malaysia e-commerce industry,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Malaysia E-commerce Market Regional Outlook

Peninsular Malaysia accounted for the largest geographical share of the e-commerce market, representing 74.8% of transactions in 2026. The region benefits from established logistics infrastructure, concentrated consumer demand, and extensive marketplace and payment-service availability. Investments in fulfillment centers and sorting facilities are strengthening delivery capabilities across major commercial locations. Pos Fulfill operated eight fulfillment sites across Peninsular Malaysia in 2025, covering approximately 170,000 square feet. Growing investments in warehousing and parcel-processing infrastructure are supporting merchants seeking to improve order fulfillment and distribution efficiency.

East Malaysia is developing additional opportunities through digital marketplaces, local merchant participation, and expanding logistics connectivity. In Sabah, Ko-Nelayan's e-KAN marketplace received 11,916 orders and sold 594,188 units of seafood and local food products by September 2026. Meanwhile, Sarawak Digital Mall generated more than 250,000 TikTok Shop orders across 10,000 livestream hours in 2025. These initiatives are helping local producers access customers beyond their immediate geographical markets. However, higher last-mile delivery costs and longer transportation routes continue to influence merchant competitiveness in Sabah and Sarawak.

Malaysia's broader digital commerce ecosystem is also benefiting from expanding cross-border merchandise availability and government-supported digital export initiatives. Marketplace partnerships are widening product selection, while improvements in payment interoperability and logistics services are supporting transactions across different merchant categories. These developments are creating opportunities for domestic retailers, international sellers, and technology providers to strengthen their presence in the country's evolving online retail landscape.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Malaysia E-commerce Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Digitalization Agendas (NESR 2.0, MyDIGITAL)

4.2.2 Smartphone Ownership and 5G Coverage Boosting M-Commerce

4.2.3 Rapid E-Wallet Adoption and Interoperable DuitNow QR

4.2.4 Dense Third-Party Logistics and On-Demand Delivery Build-Out

4.2.5 Live-Stream and Social-Commerce Sales Surge

4.2.6 Halal-Certified Online Shelves Unlocking Rural and Export Demand

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Cyber-Fraud and Data-Breach Incidents Eroding Trust

4.3.2 High Last-Mile Cost to East Malaysia and Remote Islands

4.3.3 Escalating Customer Acquisition Costs From Urban Market Saturation

4.3.4 Emerging Data-Localization and Cross-Border Compliance Risk

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Business Model

5.1.1 B2C

5.1.2 B2B

5.2 By Device Type (B2C)

5.2.1 Smartphone / Mobile

5.2.2 Desktop and Laptop

5.2.3 Other Device Types

5.3 By Payment Method (B2C)

5.3.1 Credit / Debit Cards

5.3.2 Digital Wallets

5.3.3 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)

5.3.4 Other Payment Methods

5.4 By Product Category (B2C)

5.4.1 Beauty and Personal Care

5.4.2 Consumer Electronics

5.4.3 Fashion and Apparel

5.4.4 Food and Beverages

5.4.5 Furniture and Home

5.4.6 Toys, DIY and Media

5.4.7 Other Product Categories

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Shopee (Sea Ltd.)

6.4.2 Lazada Group (Alibaba)

6.4.3 TikTok Shop (ByteDance)

6.4.4 Zalora (Global Fashion Group)

6.4.5 Lelong.my

6.4.6 PG Mall Sdn Bhd

6.4.7 Presto Mall Sdn Bhd

6.4.8 Mudah.my (Carousell Group)

6.4.9 GoShop (Astro GS Shop Sdn Bhd)

6.4.10 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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