LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

txn combines proven processing reliability with a new API platform and AI-native interface to make card issuing simpler, giving companies greater flexibility and control.

txn, a new issuer processor co-founded by Direct Transact and Paycorp, has launched in the United Kingdom and Europe. The API-led, AI-powered business is designed for fintechs, banks and corporates to launch, manage and scale modern card programs.

Equally owned by its two founders, txn pairs Direct Transact's highly resilient processing capability and track record operating in regulated markets with Paycorp's international payments reach and go-to-market experience.

The launch comes at a time of rapid growth in card issuing, as more fintechs, banks and corporates look to bring their own card programs to market. Juniper Research expects vendor revenue in the global modern card issuing market to more than double, from US4.2 billion by 2030*.

“txn bridges the gap between speed, intelligence and institutional-grade reliability,” said Ian Johnson, CEO of txn and former Marqeta SVP, Managing Director, Europe.“Card programs are becoming more varied and sophisticated but launching and managing them is still unnecessarily complex. We built txn around the people who develop and operate them, focused on delivering the reliability they need, with far more control, transparency and flexibility.”

Reliability Without the Trade-off

txn addresses a persistent trade-off in issuer processing: established platforms offer reliability but can be slow to change, while newer platforms offer flexibility but can lack the operational maturity and scalability for complex, high-volume programs. txn is built to offer both: proven processing reliability alongside a modern developer and operator experience.

Its platform lets clients create, customise and manage physical and virtual card programs without building the infrastructure themselves, using the full platform or just the components that fit their technology and operating model.

For clients, that means a faster, simpler route to market. Teams can put their time and budget into the card proposition and customer experience rather than processing, starting with what they need today and adding capability as their program grows.

Trusted Foundations

txn runs on Direct Transact's secure cloud infrastructure in Europe, which supports regulated financial institutions and processes more than ZAR50 billion (approximately €2.7 billion) a month with 99.99% uptime.

"For more than two decades Direct Transact has run regulated, high-volume processing at the core of a national payments system, where downtime is not an option," said Hennie Dreyer, Group CEO of Direct Transact. "txn takes that operating discipline to Europe and the UK, on a modern AI-powered platform built for the people who launch and run card programs, so clients don't have to choose between innovation and resilience."

“Paycorp has a long history of building and scaling global payments businesses,” said Steven Kark, Group CEO of Paycorp.“Through our partnership with Direct Transact, txn gives fintechs, banks and innovators the intelligent foundation and management tools they need to launch and scale modern card programs quickly.”

AI At the Core

The txn platform combines modern APIs with a Control Center and the txn Knowledge Hub, offering guided integration, technical documentation, API references and sandbox access. txn's native AI capabilities support onboarding, configuration and ongoing program management, explaining configuration choices in plain language, flagging potential errors before changes are made, highlighting relevant compliance requirements and surfacing opportunities to improve programs.

From Card Idea to Program Launch

txn supports a range of card programs, subject to market and partner requirements, including digital banking and wallet companion cards, corporate expense and supplier payments, travel and multi-currency products, payroll and gig-worker disbursements, fleet and mobility, loyalty and embedded-finance programs.

“Many businesses already have the customer relationships, data and distribution needed to create valuable card propositions,” Ian Johnson added.“Our role is to help them identify the right use case and provide a credible route from idea to scale.”

txn is open to onboard and support businesses looking to bring new card programs to market.

txn will initially focus on selected European markets, supported by Paycorp's presence and relationships across the region.

Juniper Research, Modern Card Issuing Platforms Market 2025 - 2030

About txn

txn is an API-led, AI-powered issuer-processing business co-founded and equally owned by Direct Transact and Paycorp. It combines proven processing infrastructure with international payments expertise, modern APIs and intelligent tools to help fintechs, banks and corporates launch, manage and grow card programs.

Intelligence built in. Complexity taken out.

About Paycorp

Paycorp is a leading international payments provider with operations in Southern Africa, Europe and the United Kingdom. With more than 25 years' experience, Paycorp is known for its reliability and agility across ATM and cash-related services, transaction processing, embedded business funding, omnichannel acquiring, integrated retail and hospitality POS and value-added services.

About Direct Transact

Direct Transact is a South African provider of regulated payment infrastructure and issuer-processing services. Since 2002, it has operated at the centre of South Africa's clearing and settlement system, processing more than ZAR50 billion (approximately €2.7 billion) monthly for a selected group of the country's licensed banks and financial services providers with 99.99% uptime. It holds Visa and Mastercard third-party issuer-processor certification and is PCI DSS certified.

Contact

PR Consultant

Marc Sparrow

Eureka Box

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at