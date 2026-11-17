MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLSSystems edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October 2026.

“In a widely expected move, the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate at its October 28 announcement with the goal of tamping down Canadians' concerns about creeping inflation stemming from higher energy costs,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA's Senior Economist.“That said, with the Bank's preferred inflation measures still very well behaved, this is unlikely to be a repeat of the 2022 tightening cycle. Rather, it is more likely to be of the mild to moderate variety, although that distinction does carry extra weight in times of stretched affordability.”

October Highlights:



National home sales edged up 0.3% month-over-month.

Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 10.6% below October 2025.

The number of newly listed properties rose 0.8% on a month-over-month basis.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) edged up by 0.1% on a month-over-month basis but was still down 3.1% year-over-year. The actual (not seasonally adjusted) national average sale price dipped 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in October 2026.



New listings increased by 0.8% in October compared to September. With the small increase in new supply slightly larger than the even smaller gain in sales activity in October, the national sales-to-new listings ratio eased modestly to 48.7% compared to 49% in September. The long-term average for the national sales-to-new listings ratio is 54.7%, with readings roughly between 45% and 65% generally consistent with balanced housing market conditions.

“Despite most forecasters sharpening their pencils and lowering their predictions, so far we've only seen a slight slowdown in housing activity from the summer to the fall, probably less than many would have predicted in an environment of rising interest rates,” said Garry Bhaura, CREA Chair.“With the market moving into its traditionally quieter months, now is a great time to shift into planning mode for 2027. If you're thinking about buying or selling a property in the months ahead, get in touch with a REALTOR® in your area today.”

There were approximately 197,000 properties listed for sale on all Canadian MLS® Systems at the end of October 2026, up slightly from the long-term average of 190,000. For some historical perspective, inventory levels at this time of the year have been as high as 250,000 listings a little over a decade ago, and as low as just 100,000 in the fall of 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 housing boom.

There were five months of inventory on a national basis at the end of October 2026, up slightly from this summer but right in line with the long-term average for the measure. Based on one standard deviation above and below that long-term average, a seller's market would be below 3.6 months, and a buyer's market would be above 6.4 months.

The National Composite MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) edged up 0.1% from September to October, which could either be described as mostly unchanged or the biggest increase in two years.

The non-seasonally adjusted National Composite MLS® HPI was down 3.1% compared to October 2025, a smaller decline than the one recorded in September, and smaller than most other readings in 2026.

The non-seasonally adjusted national average home price was $678,584 in October 2026, down 1.6% from the same month last year.

The next CREA statistics package will be published on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.

PLEASE NOTE: The information contained in this news release combines both major market and national sales information from MLS® Systems from the previous month.

CREA cautions that average price information can be useful in establishing trends over time but does not indicate actual prices in centres comprised of widely divergent neighbourhoods or account for price differential between geographic areas. Statistical information contained in this report includes all housing types.

MLS® Systems are co-operative marketing systems used only by Canada's real estate boards to ensure maximum exposure of properties listed for sale.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations, representing more than 155,000 REALTORS® through 60 real estate boards and associations.

Further information can be found at .

For more information, please contact:

Pierre Leduc, Media Relations

The Canadian Real Estate Association

Tel.: 1-888-237-7945 or 613-884-1460

E-mail: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

