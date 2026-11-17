

Committee to provide oversight over NVIDIA's national security and global trade compliance programs

Committee will retain independent, outside experts to provide legal, national security and trade compliance expertise to support the Committee Director Suzanne Nora Johnson appointed Committee Chair

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management. NVIDIA's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the Committee and to Interim CEO, Colette Kress, on day-to-day operations.

The Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson and will also include directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri as members. It will meet at least quarterly, including with management and in executive session. The Committee will oversee the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance its internal National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team, and work closely with independent third-party experts in law, national security and global trade compliance.

“NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security. As the world's leading advanced computing company, NVIDIA has both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the industry in addressing these challenges. We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” said Harvey Jones, Chairman of NVIDIA's Board of Directors.

The decision to create this new committee reflects the Board's further commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders, and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight.

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