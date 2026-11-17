MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Luxury Homes Franklin TN, with commentary from Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, single-family homes in Franklin were the strongest segment, with the median price rising 10.2% to $990,000. That is the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Luxury Homes Franklin TN, a guide for selling or buying a luxury home in Franklin, Tennessee. Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group serves as the site's recommended agent, noting that rising home values offer buyers a solid long-term investment and provide sellers with a prime opportunity to build substantial equity for their next move.The Franklin median price rose 6.1%, moving faster than Tennessee statewide, which was up 0.9% over the same period. Buyers paid a median $333 per square foot, 62% more than Tennessee's $205, reflecting the premium features and locations available in the community. Heading into the close of the year, the Franklin market held 538 active listings. That inventory represents 4.1 months of supply, providing buyers with excellent options to tour while keeping the market balanced and healthy for homeowners looking to list."The sustained price growth and premium value of the single-family segment reflect Franklin's enduring appeal," said Morant. "Buyers recognize the lasting quality of the area, making it an excellent time to invest in a property here."SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES LEAD THE GAINSSingle-family homes represented the vast majority of the market over the past 12 months, accounting for 76% of all sales. In total, 1,222 single-family properties successfully closed in Franklin during the year. This dominant market share underscores the strong preference for spacious properties and private lots in the area. Buyers continue to prioritize the comfort and flexibility that single-family living provides, driving the segment's impressive performance and ensuring that well-maintained homes remain sought after.SELLERS COMMAND STRONG OFFERSProperties in Franklin moved at a favorable pace, with homes selling in a median 63 days. This timeline gives buyers a comfortable window to view homes and make informed decisions, while sellers enjoy a predictable and steady process. Sellers consistently found success at the negotiating table, securing 98.0% of their list price on average. Furthermore, 15.5% of homes sold above list price, rewarding owners who presented their properties beautifully from day one."With homes selling close to asking price and a solid share closing above list, sellers who invest in presentation secure strong terms," said Morant, whose team was named Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Nashville, TN. "A well-prepared property always stands out to motivated buyers."WHAT IT MEANS FOR LUXURY BUYERS AND SELLERS IN FRANKLIN"Having a clear plan is essential for anyone preparing to list a historic property or searching for a gated estate," said Morant. "Understanding recent comparable sales gives you confidence for the next move."The online guide provides residents and movers with private valuations from recent comparable sales, advice on repairs and presentation, a jumbo mortgage calculator, and comprehensive neighborhood guides. These resources ensure that clients have the insights they need for a successful transaction. Readers can access all of these tools directly at luxuryhomesfranklintn.ABOUT LUXURY HOMES FRANKLIN TNLuxury Homes Franklin TN is a guide for selling or buying a luxury home in Franklin, Tennessee. The platform offers a wealth of resources for exploring the local market, ranging from private valuations based on recent comparable sales to detailed neighborhood guides and a jumbo mortgage calculator. The site connects readers with its recommended real estate expert, Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group, to ensure a smooth, professional, and successful transaction from start to finish.ABOUT BRIANNA MORANTBrianna Morant is the Owner of Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC. Leading a family-run operation, the team serves a broad client base across Middle Tennessee. Morant provides expert listing and buyer representation in core markets including Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, 12 South, Green Hills, and East Nashville, while actively managing transactions in secondary markets like Nolensville, Mount Juliet, Thompsons Station, and Spring Hill. Morant's team has been recognized as the Best Real Estate Agency in Nashville.RECOMMENDED AGENTBrianna Morant, Oak Street Real Estate Group · 615-208-3258METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Franklin, TN and Tennessee. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Franklin, TN and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Tennessee (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

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Franklin Single-Family Homes Rise 10.2% to $990,000 News Provided By Luxury Homes Franklin TN November 17, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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