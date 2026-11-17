Software professionals at an office in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo: CodersLink.

Chart: Mexico's software workforce grew 84% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2026. Source: INEGI (ENOE) via Data México. Chart: CodersLink.

New data analysis reveals rapid expansion in Mexico's tech talent pool, alongside record foreign direct investment in software and technical services.

- Jesús Salas, CEO of CodersLinkSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The number of people working as software developers and analysts in Mexico rose 84% between the first quarters of 2019 and 2026, to about 390,000, according to a CodersLink analysis of INEGI's National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE). The increase shows that nearshoring to Mexico, long associated with factories and supply chains, now extends to the engineering teams that build software for U.S. and European companies.Pay data points the same way. CodersLink's Tech Salaries Report 2026, based on 10,246 respondents across 36 roles and 32 Mexican states, found that tech workers employed by U.S. companies take home a median 68% more than their counterparts at Mexican companies, and that remote roles pay a median 20% more than on-site positions.The talent pipeline is also growing. About 1.47 million people aged 20 and over in Mexico had university-level studies in computing or information technology in the first quarter of 2026, up from about 1.33 million in mid-2022, according to CodersLink's analysis of ENOE microdata. About one in four of those who are employed work as software developers or analysts."What we see on the ground matches the macroeconomic data: Mexico's engineering bench keeps getting deeper," said Jesús López, COO of CodersLink. "Today's top Mexican engineers operate at the technical standards expected by Silicon Valley startups and global AI companies. They pair deep technical specialization and AI fluency with the cross-cultural communication skills required to integrate seamlessly. That caliber of talent is what transforms a remote hire into a long-term strategic asset."Mexico was the largest U.S. trading partner in goods from January through September 2026, with $779.2 billion in two-way trade, or 16.9% of the U.S. total, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to BBVA Research, Mexico's computing and electronics exports rose 46.8% in 2025 while auto exports fell 7.3%, and Mexico is the second-largest supplier of computing and electronics to the United States.Foreign direct investment in technology services is also at record levels. Overall FDI reached a first-half record of $34.97 billion in 2026, mostly reinvested earnings, according to Mexico's Ministry of Economy. Professional, scientific and technical services drew $687.7 million and software publishing $334.9 million. Both are small shares of the total but the highest first-half figures since the series began in 2018. The figures are preliminary.Since 2024, Salesforce, AWS and Microsoft have announced more than $7.3 billion combined for operations, cloud and AI infrastructure in Mexico, including a Global Delivery Center in Salesforce's case. Banco de México's regional report for April to June 2026 cited business sources reporting stronger services linked to data centers, AI and information processing. Mexico-based startups raised 21% more capital in 2025, according to LAVCA."Companies that already operate in Mexico keep reinvesting there, and we see the same logic reaching engineering," said Jesús Salas, CEO of CodersLink. "If a company's customers and operations are in North America, Mexico is a highly practical and strategic place to build its engineering team."The way companies build teams in Mexico is changing too. Instead of traditional outsourcing, many U.S. and European companies now grow in stages. The first step is often staff augmentation: senior engineers work full time inside the client's team while a local partner holds their contracts in Mexico. As a team grows, some move to a build-operate-transfer model such as CodersLink's MESHubs: the partner builds and runs a dedicated engineering hub, with no Mexican entity required, and can later transfer the team to the client's payroll. In one published case, a Guadalajara team grew from 6 to 40 people before that transfer. Those ready to hire directly use recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) with dedicated recruiters, as one European advertising-technology company is now doing with CodersLink.Regulated sectors add a legal layer. For fintech, health tech and other companies with compliance requirements, hiring in Mexico starts with two questions: who employs the engineers, and under which labor rules. An employer of record (EOR) answers both, acting as the legal employer in Mexico and handling payroll, taxes and compliance while the client directs the work. CodersLink's EOR also gives companies without a local entity a soft landing, with guidance on immigration, labor law and ongoing compliance, and benefits such as major medical insurance for the engineers.The model also reshapes the market for engineers. CodersLink charges them nothing: its fee is negotiated with the employer and never deducted from their pay. Recruiters the company calls Aliados Expertos accompany candidates through hiring, and engineer stories published on its website describe developers who searched on their own for six months to a year before landing remote jobs with U.S. companies. Each new team brings companies, expansions and jobs to Mexico, a goal Mexico's Ministry of Economy shares.About the dataOccupation figures are CodersLink calculations from INEGI's ENOE survey for SINCO code 2271 (software developers and analysts), as published by Data México, for the first quarters of 2019 and 2026. INEGI changed the survey's collection method during the 2020 pandemic (ENOE N), so the comparison spans that change. Education figures use ENOE microdata for people aged 20 and over and the method of INEGI release 426/20; degree classifications changed in 2021. All figures are survey estimates.About CodersLinkCodersLink is an engineering talent partner that helps U.S. and international technology companies build and scale software engineering teams in Mexico. By offering flexible, progressive operational models, including Staff Augmentation, MESHubs (build-operate-transfer engineering hubs), RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) and Employer of Record (EOR) services, CodersLink provides international companies with a compliant, soft landing in the Mexican market. In 11 years, CodersLink has placed more than 1,050 engineers with over 150 companies without ever charging the engineers or deducting from their pay. The firm publishes the annual Tech Salaries Report and was selected as one of Las 100 PRO 2026 by PRO Network. CodersLink operates offices in San Antonio, Texas, and Monterrey, Mexico. More information is available at coderslink.

Carlos A. Vazquez

CodersLink

+1 726-263-8011

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From Factories to Code: Why Engineering Talent Is Mexico's Next Export

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Nearshoring Shifts from Factories to Tech: Mexico's Software Workforce Grows 84% Since 2019 News Provided By Coderslink, LLC November 17, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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