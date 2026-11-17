MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Travel advisories issued by China, India, Malaysia and Thailand are adding uncertainty to Europe's winter tourism outlook, as safety concerns and unrest in parts of the continent prompt some travelers to reconsider holiday plans for Christmas 2026 and New Year 2027.

France is at the center of the concerns, with several Asian governments reportedly updating guidance following demonstrations and unrest. India's embassy issued a cautionary notice on October 21, while Malaysia advised postponing non-essential travel to France. Thailand has also reportedly urged travelers to delay non-essential trips to selected European countries.

The warnings could affect demand for destinations including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Greece, particularly among visitors planning multi-country tours. However, there is no confirmed evidence so far of a continent-wide wave of cancellations directly linked to the advisories.

China is an important source market for European tourism and ranks among the leading countries for Schengen visa applications. Reduced traveler confidence could put pressure on premium hotels, organized tours and luxury retail businesses, especially in France.

India is another significant market. Indian travelers submitted about 1.15 million Schengen visa applications in 2025, including 204,184 for France and 226,044 for Switzerland. Travel platform EaseMyTrip reported a 15 percent to 25 percent decline in enquiries for selected European destinations during April-June 2026. Some travelers are reportedly considering alternative itineraries rather than abandoning overseas trips altogether.

The Malaysian market had been expanding, with France recording 23,219 Malaysian air arrivals in 2025, a 55.4 percent increase from the previous year. A prolonged advisory could interrupt that momentum and affect hotel reservations, tours and visitor spending.

Thailand's reported guidance covering selected European destinations adds another concern for operators selling regional holiday packages. Six Southeast Asian markets together generated 196,091 air arrivals in France in 2025, still 22 percent below the 2019 level.

Despite the uncertainty, wider travel indicators suggest that European demand remains resilient. The European Travel Commission's November 9 report found that 76 percent of Europeans intended to travel between October 2026 and March 2027, up three percentage points from a year earlier. December accounted for 23 percent of planned trips.

The survey also found that 37 percent of prospective travelers were concerned about financial pressures and 23 percent about geopolitical instability. Meanwhile, 64 percent favored travel within Europe, potentially providing some support for regional tourism businesses.

France faces the most immediate exposure, while other destinations could feel indirect effects if visitors alter multi-country itineraries. Changes in travel plans may also affect airlines, cross-border rail services and hotels beyond the countries specifically mentioned in advisories.

Tourism operators are likely to rely on flexible reservations, clear information about local conditions and alternative routes to reassure visitors. The scale of the impact will depend on whether safety concerns lead to sustained cancellations or simply shift demand between destinations.

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