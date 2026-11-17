Guests in reindeer antler headbands pose with Santa at a Bierman Autism Centers Sensory Santa event.

Families pause for a holiday photo in front of a sparkling backdrop at a Bierman Autism Centers Sensory Santa event.

Santa holds up a“NICE” sign as a group gathers around him at a Bierman Autism Centers Sensory Santa event.

A toddler sits in Santa's arms for a holiday photo at a Bierman Autism Centers Sensory Santa event.

Free, sensory-friendly Santa visits for children with autism and other developmental needs at eleven Bierman locations this December.

- Christina Gallagher, EVP of Client Intake and Growth at BACRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For some families, December comes with a lot of“maybe next year.” This year, eleven Bierman centers are saying yes.This December, Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) is hosting its annual Sensory Santa, a free, sensory-friendly event series at eleven locations in seven states: 3 centers on December 5, 4 on December 12, and 4 on December 19. Families can skip the busy, noisy malls for a calm, welcoming morning with Santa photos, holiday treats, winter games, and festive activities.The events are designed especially for children ages 2 to 9 with autism and other developmental needs, and siblings, caregivers, and the broader community are welcome too. Whether a family has been to a Bierman center before or is walking in for the first time, the goal is the same: a holiday morning that works for the child in front of Santa.“A lot of families tell us the hardest part of December is the guessing,” said Christina Gallagher, EVP of Client Intake and Growth at Bierman Autism Centers.“Will it be too loud? Will the wait be too long? Will we make it to the photo? For some families, a picture with Santa is the tradition they've quietly set aside. At Sensory Santa, we try to take some of that uncertainty away. There's no rush, there's a quiet corner for anyone who wants one, and if the whole visit is a wave from across the room, that counts. That's a great morning.”A Morning Built Around the Child- Santa, at the child's pace: A free family photo with Santa in a comfortable, sensory-sensitive setting.- Holiday treats: A selection of festive snacks for the whole family.- Winter games: Winter-themed games designed for children ages 2 to 9 with autism in mind.- A holiday creation to take home: A hands-on project that every child can make their own.- A quiet corner, all morning: A sensory-friendly comfort zone for anyone who needs a break.All events are free. Capacity is limited to protect the sensory environment. RSVP at biermanautism/events and select your nearest center.Find Your SaturdayEvents run from 10 am to 12 pm, except Danvers, which runs from 9 to 11 am.December 5Berkeley Heights, New JerseyNorth Raleigh, North CarolinaLincoln, Rhode IslandDecember 12Westfield, IndianaPiscataway, New JerseyGarner, North CarolinaBlue Ash, OhioDecember 19Tempe, ArizonaDanvers, Massachusetts (9 to 11 am)Parsippany, New JerseyGahanna, OhioFull event details and RSVP: biermanautism/events“Some families will come for Santa, and some will be walking into a Bierman center for the first time,” Gallagher added.“Our team is there to say hello, and if you'd like to hear more about what we offer, including ABA, speech, and occupational therapy in an early learning environment, we'd love to talk. And if you came for the cookies and the photo, that's a perfect morning, too.”What Makes It Sensory-FriendlyFor many children, a holiday outing can come with a lot to manage: crowds, waiting, noise, and quick transitions. Sensory Santa is built to take those pressures down.- Clinical teams on site. Experienced clinicians and staff who understand sensory needs, transitions, and communication differences help run the morning.- A calmer setup by design. Predictable routines and flexible participation mean children can join in the way that suits them.- Help when families want it. Team members are close by to offer strategies and celebrate the small wins.- Play with a purpose. The games and the holiday project encourage engagement, communication, and confidence.FAQ: Sensory Santa at a GlanceWho can attend?Families of children with autism, developmental differences, or sensory needs are welcome, along with siblings, caregivers, and extended family.What ages is it for?The winter games are designed for children ages 2 to 9, and the whole family is welcome.What if my child needs a break?A quiet, sensory-friendly corner is available all morning.Is there a cost?No. Sensory Santa is free and open to the community.How do we RSVP?Visit biermanautism/events and select your nearest center.Ready to ConnectFamilies and Referring Partners:Call (888) 795-9465 or email... to learn more, schedule a tour, or discuss services.Job Seekers and Future Clinicians:Explore roles in clinical care, operations, and support at biermancareers.About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers has provided play-based, individualized ABA therapy designed to help children with autism build meaningful life skills, including communication, independence, and self-advocacy. Founded in 2006, BAC is celebrating 20 years of service as a privately held, clinically owned and operated ABA therapy provider.BAC is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured through Clinical VelocityTM, BAC's leading indicator of clinical progress, reviewed every three to five days, so families see change sooner and teams can make timely adjustments before a child plateaus. BAC operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child's unique needs.BAC has celebrated 400+ successful graduations, and over 72% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18–20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about BAC's approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit .

Anna Leigh Navarro

Bierman Autism Centers

+1 800-931-8113

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Bierman Autism Centers' Annual Sensory Santa Returns With Eleven Free Events Across Seven States News Provided By Bierman Autism Centers November 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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