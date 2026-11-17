NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic acquisition opportunity offers ownership of an expanding patent portfolio spanning energy recovery, accident mitigation and potential licensing applications across land, air, water and space.Becker Transactions is exclusively representing Vela De Vento TM Corp. in the sale of the entire company, including 100% of its outstanding shares and its expanding portfolio of patented and patent-pending vehicle energy-management and advanced safety technologies.Vela De VentoTM Corp. has developed an intellectual-property portfolio addressing airflow-based energy recovery, electric-vehicle battery charging, rotational energy recapture and advanced transportation safety. The portfolio includes three issued U.S. patents and additional pending U.S. patent applications.Anchored by U.S. Patents 12,145,472 and12,263,760, the company's foundational technologies address the capture and reuse of energy associated with vehicle airflow and rotational movement.Notably, both the foundational airflow patent and its first continuation proceeded to allowance without substantive rejection, reflecting an unusually efficient prosecution history for the core patent family. In particular, U.S. Patent 12,145,472 proceeded to grant after just one Ex Parte Quayle action, and U.S. Patent 12,263,760 proceeded to grant after a Terminal Disclaimer was filed.The portfolio extends beyond energy recovery to address advanced accident-mitigation systems involving potentially life-threatening transportation scenarios:Airborne recovery and stabilization: Sensor-controlled turbines designed to generate directed airflow, slow a vehicle's descent, stabilize its orientation and assist a safer return to the ground following an airborne or unstable event, including departures from elevated roadways.Water-entry protection and flotation: Systems designed to detect water entry, help maintain vehicle flotation, stabilize orientation and assist movement through water following incidents such as bridge departures.Magnetic collision mitigation:Newly issued U.S. Patent 12,767,079, granted October 20, 2026, addresses controllable magnetic systems intended to reduce collision risk and respond to vehicle spinout conditions.Importantly, within the Vela De VentoTM patent family, the term“vehicle” encompasses land, air, water and space vehicles, extending the portfolio's potential applications beyond conventional automobiles to flying cars, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), marine transportation and other advanced mobility platforms.Potential Strategic Applications Across Multiple IndustriesThe portfolio presents potential strategic applications across 12 industry sectors:Transportation: Passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, marine, aviation and rail.Industrial and defense: Defense, industrial equipment, construction equipment and mining.Additional technology sectors:Agriculture, robotics and energy management systems.These applications position the portfolio for consideration by automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, aerospace and drone manufacturers, defense contractors, industrial equipment manufacturers, robotics companies, energy technology organizations and other qualified strategic buyers.Ownership, Commercialization and Licensing OpportunitiesAn acquisition of Vela De VentoTM Corp. offers two complementary opportunities: integrating its technologies into the acquiring company's own products and operations, and licensing applicable intellectual-property rights to third-party manufacturers and businesses across multiple industries.This combination of internal commercialization and external licensing creates opportunities for strategic differentiation, expanded market participation and additional revenue streams beyond the acquiring company's core operations.Innovation Driven by Three Co-FoundersJoshua M. Sardina, Co-Founder and Inventor, developed the company's foundational technology from an original vision of capturing and repurposing energy generated during vehicle operation.Working alongside Erin Ley, Co-Founder and Business Strategist, Sardina expanded the original concept through ongoing strategic collaboration, identifying additional applications across energy recovery, vehicle safety and advanced mobility. Sardina subsequently developed the related inventions in consultation with the company's patent counsel.Beth Anne Clark, Co-Founder, has contributed to the company's advancement through strategic investor relations and capital alignment.Together, the three co-founders have advanced an expanding intellectual-property portfolio addressing energy management, transportation safety and multiple commercial markets.Additional information is available at and .Strategic Acquisition OpportunityVela De VentoTM Corp. is being offered for acquisition in its entirety, including 100% of its outstanding equity and the company's intellectual-property portfolio.Becker Transactions is exclusively representing the acquisition opportunity and welcomes confidential inquiries from qualified strategic buyers interested in acquiring the company, integrating its technologies and pursuing commercialization and licensing opportunities across multiple industries.About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is an intellectual-property brokerage firm led by Dean Becker and Olivia Becker, a father-daughter team with extensive experience navigating complex intellectual-property transactions.Its team has collectively facilitated more than $11 billion in intellectual-property transactions and works with inventors, government agencies, research institutions, universities and major corporations to connect valuable intellectual property with strategic buyers.Acquisition Inquiries

Olivia Becker

Becker Transactions

+1 662-338-6617

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Becker Transactions Represents Sale of Vela De VentoTM Corp., Patented Airflow Tech, Flying Cars, Drones & Vehicle Safety News Provided By Becker Transactions November 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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