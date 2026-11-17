ReadyOS

NeuPT Technologies and VINSI® bring clinical innovation and AI-powered technology together to help clinicians make more informed care decisions.

- Jason Waz, PT, Founder & CEO of NeuPT. TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NeuPT Technologies introduces a new approach to physiological readiness, empowering clinicians with clearer insights and launching a movement toward more informed care.NeuPT Technologies, Inc. today announces the official launch of ReadyOSTM, on November 17, 2026, an innovative operating system designed to bring Readiness-Based CareTM into everyday clinical practice. The platform represents a collaboration between NeuPTtech's clinical vision and VINSI's technology capabilities, bringing together healthcare expertise and artificial intelligence to simplify complex physiological information and support more informed clinical decisions.Built by physical therapists for healthcare professionals, ReadyOS translates complex physiological information into a simplified readiness score, helping clinicians better understand a patient's physiological state before making treatment decisions.A New Era of Clinical Decision-MakingFor decades, healthcare professionals have relied on symptoms, observation, and clinical experience to guide treatment. ReadyOS adds another dimension: objective physiological insights derived from heart rate variability (HRV) and autonomic nervous system activity.The platform translates these signals into three actionable pathways:TRAIN (Green): Consider progressing activity or treatment.ADJUST (Yellow): Consider modifying intensity or approach.PROTECT (Red): Consider a more conservative strategy."The future of healthcare isn't about replacing clinical judgment with technology. It's about giving clinicians meaningful information when they need it most," said Jason Waz, PT, Founder and CEO of NeuPT Technologies. "We believe Readiness-Based Care has the potential to fundamentally change how we approach patient care."ReadyOS Day: More Than a LaunchNovember 17, 2026, marks the inaugural ReadyOS Day, celebrating the official introduction of a technology and a vision for the future of healthcare.ReadyOS Day represents a commitment to making physiological readiness more accessible, understandable, and actionable for clinicians across physical therapy, rehabilitation, performance, and wellness.The launch also recognizes the growing community of early adopters participating in the Founders 100 initiative, a select group of forward-thinking healthcare professionals helping shape the future of Readiness-Based CareTM.Developed in collaboration with technology partner VINSI, ReadyOS brings together the technology infrastructure and intelligent capabilities that support the platform's delivery of physiological insights and simplified clinical decision support."ReadyOS Day is about more than introducing a device," Waz added. "It's about starting a movement where clinicians have greater clarity, patients receive more individualized attention, and technology supports the human decisions that matter most."The Future Is Readiness-BasedReadyOS aims to establish a new standard for integrating physiological insights into clinician-led care without adding unnecessary complexity.One scan. One score. One clear decision.The signal informs. The clinician decides.ReadyOSTM - Know Before You GoTM.About NeuPT TechnologiesNeuPT Technologies, Inc. is a clinician-founded healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing patient care through innovative technology, education, and practice development.Learn more atMedia Contact: NeuPT Technologies, Inc. |...

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ReadyOSTM Launches November 17, ushering in the Future of Readiness-Based CareTM News Provided By NeuPTTECH November 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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