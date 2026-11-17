EOS HELIOR, the next-generation polymer selective laser sintering (SLS) production platform unveiled at Formnext 2026.

Investment in next-generation SLS technology expands Prototek's additive manufacturing capabilities and supports evolving customer production needs.

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek, a leading national provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, today announced that it is the first North American customer for EOS HELIOR, a next-generation polymer selective laser sintering (SLS) production platform unveiled by EOS, the leading provider of additive manufacturing (AM) solutions,at Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany.The investment builds on Prototek's established relationship with EOS and reflects the company's continued commitment to advancing its AM capabilities. Designed for industrial production, EOS HELIOR represents an important step in Prototek's plans to expand SLS capacity, increase production throughput and support increasingly complex customer manufacturing requirements.As manufacturers face growing pressure to manage demanding production schedules, evolving product requirements, and supply chain challenges, Prototek continues to invest in technologies that expand its ability to deliver responsive, scalable manufacturing solutions.The announcement also offers an early preview of Prototek's refreshed brand identity, ahead of a broader rollout planned for January 2027.Learn more:Prototek is a leading national provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, offering precision-machined, sheet metal-fabricated, and 3D-printed parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, ITAR registered, and NIST 800-171/CMMC Level 2 C3PAO-certified, with compliance capabilities that support customers in highly regulated industries.

Rick Shagoury

Prototek

+1 603-681-6251

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Prototek Becomes First North American Customer for EOS HELIOR, Unveiled at Formnext 2026 News Provided By Prototek Digital Manufacturing November 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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