MENAFN - Live Mint) For book lovers, a library represents something much bigger than a room filled with shelves. It serves as a repository of knowledge, history and ideas, offering readers a space to explore, learn and discover. The Supreme Court 's latest remarks on the shifting of nearly 8.5 lakh books from the Central Secretariat Library have renewed attention to the importance of preserving such collections.

On Monday, the apex court adjourned the matter concerning the relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) until Friday. It also directed that the books housed in the library should not be shifted in the meantime, LiveLaw reported.

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Expressing concern over the manner in which the 8.5 lakh books were being handled, Justice Sanjay Kumar accused the Centre of adopting what appeared to be an ad hoc approach towards preserving the library's heritage.

The apex court observed: "You are just in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about... this is some heritage. Basically, a heritage for us dating back to 1702. If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will value them...Show some respect to these books; two lakh books thrown to the wind."

Case background

The hearing comes after the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the lack of space allotted to the CSL, which currently houses 8.5 lakh books, under the Central Vista plan. Earlier in October, the court sought an affidavit detailing the space allotted to the library and its layout.

The apex court's intervention was sought on 3 October, after reports suggested that the library, currently located in Shastri Bhawan, could face relocation in view of the proposed demolition of the building as part of the redevelopment plan. Questions have emerged over whether an appropriate space can be provided for the 135-year-old library and how its vast collection will be safeguarded during the relocation.

The Indian Express reported in October that the CSL, which is currently spread across four floors, was facing uncertainty as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA ) had allotted only two rooms for it in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex under the redevelopment plan.

The MoHUA had directed all ministries to vacate Shastri Bhawan by the end of September to pave the way for its demolition and redevelopment, the report added.

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When the matter came up for hearing, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was informed that the Centre had filed an affidavit. Although the affidavit had not been placed on record, amicus curiae Senior Advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan told the court that efforts were being made to expedite the shifting of the books by November. She urged the court to put a stop to the move and sought greater clarity from the Centre on the space available at the proposed new location.

"I would like them to give a breakup of how much is presently being used for bookshelves and compare it with how much is used in the new place," she told the court.

Padmanabhan also raised concerns about some of the books kept at RK Puram. She said she had visited the site and found them in "atrocious condition". According to her, the books had remained in this state for the past 15 years and were part of the library's original collection. Her submissions prompted strong oral observations from the court.

The apex court then questioned the Additional Solicitor General about the urgency of shifting the books and directed the Centre: "You will not shift the books then."

The court passed an order stating: "ASG says the books will not be shifted until next hearing. Listed on 20th November. In the meanwhile, the affidavit came to be filed today shall be placed on record."