MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and 21st East Asia Summit in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both countries and also discussed regional and global developments.

After the meeting, PM Modi stated that he and Wong discussed ways to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in investment, infrastructure, innovation, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

"Had a productive meeting with Singapore PM, Mr. Lawrence Wong. We discussed ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in: Investment. Infrastructure. Innovation. Semiconductors. Advanced manufacturing. Singapore is a valued partner of India and we look forward to deepening our cooperation in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present at the meeting.

"A warm and productive meeting in Manila! PM Narendra Modi met PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit, today. The leaders reviewed the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global developments. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for Singapore's upcoming ASEAN Chairship and assured India's full support," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

In June, Lawrence Wong congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister and said that he looked forward to continuing close partnership to strengthen bilateral ties and creating opportunities for the people of both nations.

In a post on X, Wong stated, "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This milestone reflects years of dedicated service & leadership. I look forward to continuing our close partnership to strengthen SG–India ties & create opportunities for our peoples."

In response to his wishes, PM Modi thanked PM Wong and expressed readiness to working with him to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Thank you Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for your warm wishes. I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and take India-Singapore ties to new heights," PM Modi had posted on X.

Singapore is an important partner for India, including in New Delhi's 'Act East' Policy.

During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Wong was in India in September 2025 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi which was his first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister.

The two leaders had held discussions on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skilling, sustainability, defence, security and people-to-people and cultural connections.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and adopted a Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, providing a strategic direction to the bilateral partnership.