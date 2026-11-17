MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other party leaders to file their replies in criminal contempt proceedings initiated over alleged attempts to scandalise the Judiciary in connection with the excise policy case.

A Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bharadwaj made it clear that the alleged contemnors must file their responses within three weeks, failing which their right to file replies would be closed.

"We will not give you further time. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry that compliance of the court's order to serve the record of the case on the alleged contemnors has been done. Now you file your replies, otherwise, we will close your right," the Delhi High Court remarked.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the AAP leaders said that the High Court's directions regarding supply of the relevant material had not been fully complied with and that certain documents were yet to be provided.

However, the Justice Chawla-led bench said that it had received a report from the registry confirming compliance with its earlier order.

It added that if any material had not been supplied, the alleged contemnors could raise the issue in their respective replies.

The matter will now be heard after three weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for January 2027.

The criminal contempt proceedings were initiated against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak, following allegations of a coordinated social media campaign to scandalise the Judiciary.

The proceedings stem from an order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, which had taken exception to material allegedly circulated against the judiciary after she declined to recuse herself from hearing the excise policy case.

In her detailed order passed on May 14, Justice Sharma had said that the actions of the proposed contemnors were "calculated to scandalise the court, lower the authority of the institution of justice, interfere with the administration of justice, and intimidate the independent exercise of judicial functions".

The single-judge bench had clarified that while criticism of judicial orders was permissible, there was a distinction between fair criticism and organised attempts to portray a judge as biased.

Justice Sharma subsequently recused herself from hearing the main excise policy case, saying that the matter could be heard by another bench to avoid any perception of bias.

Following her recusal, a single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Jain was constituted to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) revision plea challenging the trial court's order discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the alleged corruption case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The trial court had discharged all the accused, holding that the prosecution failed to establish an overarching conspiracy in the framing and implementation of the policy.

The CBI has challenged the discharge order, alleging that the excise policy framed by the then AAP-led Delhi government was manipulated to favour select liquor traders in exchange for kickbacks.