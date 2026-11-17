MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor and singer, Khesari Lal Yadav, has supported the Bihar government's decision to rename the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as 'Nitish Setu', saying there is no need for a controversy over the issue as both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad have made significant contributions to the state.

The controversy intensified after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the bridge would be named after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 21 to inaugurate two major projects, including an industrial area in Hajipur and the Nitish Setu.

Reacting to the debate, Khesari Lal said both Nitish Kumar and RJD President, Lalu Prasad, were equally respected and loved by the people of Bihar.

He said his personal opinion would not make any difference, as people were well-aware of the contributions made by the two leaders.

"Nitish Kumar is as dear to us as Lalu Chacha (Lalu Prasad Yadav). Both have been associated with each other for a long time. They have worked and struggled for the people, and their contributions are known to everyone," he said.

Khesari Lal added that since both leaders had worked for public welfare, there was no reason to turn the naming of the bridge into a political controversy.

"What is happening is fine. The bridge is being named after someone from among our own people," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the proposed renaming has drawn sharp criticism from the RJD leadership.

Rohini Acharya questioned the government's decision in a post on X, suggesting that the bridge, located in the Raghopur area, should instead be named 'Samajik Nyay Setu (Social Justice Bridge)' or after Lalu Prasad. She also praised the contributions of her father and expressed displeasure over the government's move.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the BJP over the decision.

He alleged that the BJP had effectively sidelined Nitish Kumar while he was still alive, adding that public infrastructure is generally named after people who are no longer alive.

The debate over the bridge's name has now emerged as another political flashpoint between the ruling NDA and the Opposition in Bihar.