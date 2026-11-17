MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Shiv Sena(UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut that an apology in a matter of such magnitude must come "from the heart and not the mind", while hearing criminal contempt proceedings initiated against him and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle over their alleged remarks against the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi observed that Raut, being an experienced parliamentarian and a seasoned politician, was expected to exercise greater restraint and responsibility while making public statements.

"Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from your advocate days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what restraint is expected," the Justice Kumar-led Bench told him.

It further observed that a person holding a respected position was expected to demonstrate a corresponding degree of responsibility.

During the hearing, Raut appeared physically before the apex court, while Wagle joined the proceedings through video conferencing.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Wagle, submitted that he had already tendered an unconditional apology and deleted the controversial social media post, and urged the top court to close the contempt proceedings against him.

However, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), submitted that Raut had continued making objectionable remarks against the judiciary even after the controversy arose.

Rai contended that Raut's affidavit did not refer to his subsequent social media posts concerning the burning of the Supreme Court of Albania, submitting that the remarks were relevant to the contempt proceedings.

He further submitted that although Raut had tendered an apology for his earlier statement, his subsequent conduct was a matter of concern.

Taking note of the submissions, the Justice Kumar-led Bench directed both Raut and Wagle to file additional affidavits explaining their respective positions.

The apex court adjourned the matter to December 8 and directed both proposed contemnors to remain present before it on the next date of hearing.

The proceedings stem from a criminal contempt petition filed by the SCBA over remarks allegedly made by Raut and Wagle against CJI Surya Kant.

The controversy erupted after Raut claimed during a media interaction on October 12 that he had seen 60 to 70 judges, including the CJI, playing badminton with BJP leaders in London.

The remarks came after the CJI declined to meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to receive a memorandum concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, observing that such a meeting to discuss pending cases would be contrary to the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

On October 16, the Supreme Court issued notice to Raut and Wagle, asking them to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The apex court had subsequently directed Raut to appear physically on November 17, while permitting Wagle to join the proceedings virtually.