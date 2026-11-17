MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor and television personality Nikhil Chinapa has opened up about his equation with fellow gang leaders Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula on 'Roadies Rebirth.'

He revealed that he has had several disagreements with Neha over the years. During an interaction with IANS, Nikhil was asked how much collaboration and conflict audiences can expect between the three of them on the show. Talking about his bond with Prince, Nikhil said,“There are three members of our OG gang: Neha, Prince and me. The three of us don't fight much. Prince, in particular, doesn't get into too many fights. I think Prince and I are like brothers, so we don't really go against each other. Sometimes, I feel our thinking is quite similar. We have had disagreements, but I can confidently say that we have fought much less with each other.”

Speaking about his equation with Neha, he added,“Neha and I, on the other hand, have had quite a few clashes. I think both of us enjoy our arguments, or at least I certainly do!”

Nikhil also recalled his association with 'Roadies', saying he joined the show in its fourth season as a judge alongside Raghu Ram. He said the format was quite different back then, but the experience gave him an insight into Raghu's personality and mischievous nature.

“This is the 21st season of Roadies, and I joined the Roadies family in its fourth season as a judge, alongside Raghu. Back then, Roadies was quite different, but I got a glimpse of Raghu's way of thinking. I got a taste of his personality, and he is a very mischievous person who genuinely enjoys being that way. When we saw Raghu's entry in this season, especially when he emerged from the fire, my mouth literally fell open. After that, I started laughing because I knew what was coming our way.”

The thing is, Rannvijay Singha is the host of the show and, without a doubt, one of the best Roadies we have ever had. He is also like a mentor. He is a very nice person and would never deliberately put you in an extremely difficult situation. Raghu, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. He will always put you in a dilemma, and that is precisely what has happened this season,” he added.

“Roadies Rebirth,” hosted by Rannvijay Singha, is available to stream on Netflix, JioHotstar and MTV. This season, the gang leaders are divided into two teams: OGs and NewGs. The OG gang comprises Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, while the NewG team features Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.