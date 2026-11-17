MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid humble tributes to the late Hindutva icon and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Shinde noted that loyal Shiv Sainiks, office-bearers, and party workers gather every year to pay their respects to their beloved leader.

He asserted that the Shiv Sena continues to carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology and his core principle of 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics with equal vigour.

Deputy CM Shinde said that a government inspired by Balasaheb's ideals is working effectively in Maharashtra, prioritising social welfare and making decisions in the interest of the common man.

Recalling Balasaheb's teaching that a party worker belongs on the ground among the people rather than at home, the Deputy Chief Minister said Shiv Sainiks are visiting drought-affected farms across the state to understand the hardships, grief, and struggles of farmers, ensuring all possible help is extended to them during this crisis.

"We are actively living by the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe-'Wherever there is a crisis or a calamity, Shiv Sena is there,'" he added.

He said that instructions have been issued to all Shiv Sena workers, office-bearers, MLAs, MPs, and Ministers to visit drought-hit areas across the state and assist farmers.

Reiterating the state government's commitment, the Deputy Chief Minister said they had promised not to let the farmers' Diwali be bleak and are working diligently to fulfill that word.

Immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000 has been provided by the state government, alongside Diwali aid distributed through the Shiv Sena, Deputy CM Shinde noted, assuring that support for farmers will continue in the future.

He also said that drought has been declared in the state following farmers' demands, and the entire state Cabinet has visited the affected regions to assess their problems firsthand.

Drought-hit farmers are guaranteed to receive compensation along with 12 types of concessions, he added.

Urging the Opposition not to politicise the issue of advance relief, Deputy CM Shinde appealed to everyone to set politics aside and come together to alleviate the suffering of farmers during this difficult time.

All senior Shiv Sena leaders, deputy leaders, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and key office-bearers were present on the occasion.