MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the extraordinary life and global musical legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika as preparations gather pace for the grand concluding celebrations of the legendary singer's birth centenary in New Delhi.

In a social media post, CM Sarma described Hazarika as a voice that mesmerised listeners not only in Assam but across the world, underlining his enduring contribution to music, literature and India's cultural heritage.

Sharing a message ahead of the centenary celebrations, the Chief Minister said, "Bhupen Da, a voice which mesmerized listeners not only in Assam but across the world."

He also shared a glimpse of what people have to say about the extraordinary life and achievements of the legendary artist, inviting attention to the widespread admiration and affection that Hazarika continues to command. The closing celebrations in the national capital are expected to provide a significant platform to showcase the life, works and cultural contributions of Hazarika before a wider national and international audience.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, Bhupen Hazarika was one of India's most celebrated cultural icons. A singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and poet, he used music as a powerful medium to express human emotions, social concerns and the spirit of fraternity.

His compositions, deeply rooted in the cultural landscape of Assam, transcended linguistic and geographical boundaries, earning him admirers across India and beyond. Hazarika was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, posthumously in 2019. He had earlier received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1992 and the Padma Bhushan in 2001. His centenary celebrations have renewed national attention on his immense artistic legacy and his role in taking Assamese culture to the global stage.

Delhi is gearing up for a grand celebration to mark the birth centenary of Hazarika. The year-long celebrations will culminate on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the chief guest.

The programme will feature performances by leading artistes, including Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Papon, alongside prominent singers from Assam.

Around 1,000 artistes and 1,000 students from Assam will come together to perform Hazarika's iconic songs, including 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'.

Eminent singer Usha Mangeshkar will receive the inaugural Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award. The event will celebrate his timeless message of humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood.