A car's fuel type is usually decided at the showroom, but it keeps influencing the vehicle long after the first owner hands over the keys. It affects running costs, servicing habits, the kind of driving the car is suited to, and how easily it finds a second buyer. India offers a useful case study, because within about fifteen years the mainstream conversation has moved from diesel to petrol, then to CNG, and now to electric.

Diesel dominated for much of the 2000s and early 2010s. Fuel was cheaper than petrol, engines were torquey, and the economics worked for anyone covering long distances. The gap in pump prices has narrowed and Court orders in Delhi NCR added uncertainty, and the shift to BS6 emission norms in April 2020 made diesel engines more expensive to build. Maruti Suzuki stopped selling diesel cars that year, and the share of diesel in new small and mid-size cars fell sharply. In larger SUVs, however, it has stayed strong.

Why diesel still has a following

The used market has not followed the new car market in a straight line. Interest in old diesel cars continues among buyers who drive long distances, tow or carry loads, because a diesel engine tends to return better mileage on highways and pulls harder at low revs. A rule of thumb often quoted is that diesel makes financial sense once annual running passes a certain threshold, though the exact figure depends on fuel prices and the car, so it is worth working out for yourself.

Age matters more with diesels than with petrol cars. On a BS4 or earlier engine, check the turbocharger for whistling or oil leaks, listen for injector knock when the engine is cold, and ask how the clutch has been treated. Later BS6 cars add a diesel particulate filter, which can clog if the car is used only for short trips. A vehicle that has spent its life on highway runs is often in better mechanical shape than one that crawled through city traffic. Rules on the age of diesel vehicles in some regions have also changed over time, so confirm the current position where you plan to register the car.

The electric option enters the used market

Electric cars are newer to resale, and the questions are different. Tata launched the Nexon EV in 2020, and it became one of the better-selling electric cars in the country. Early units are now reaching second owners, which gives buyers a first real look at how these cars age.

The central item is the battery. Capacity declines gradually with use, and heavy reliance on DC fast charging can speed that up. Ask the seller for a battery health report from an authorised service centre instead of trusting the range shown on the dashboard, which responds to driving style and temperature. Claimed range figures from certification tests are also higher than what owners usually see in daily use, so treat them as a ceiling.

Battery warranties usually run for several years with a distance limit, and terms differ by model and by year of purchase. Read the exact conditions, and confirm whether cover carries over to a second owner. Other checks include the charging port for wear, the portable charger and its cable, software update history, and the condition of tyres, which wear faster on heavier vehicles.

Matching the fuel to the use

Someone browsing a Nexon EV second hand listing is usually weighing the same basic question as a diesel buyer, only from the other side: how far, how often and where will the car be driven? An electric car works best for predictable daily routes with access to home or workplace charging. A diesel suits long, irregular journeys where charging stops would be inconvenient.

Petrol sits comfortably in between, and CNG appeals to drivers who want low running costs without the electric transition. None of these is correct for every buyer. The better approach is to start from a realistic picture of annual distance, parking and charging access, and then look at which fuel type and model fit it. Servicing availability near home matters too, since the best car on paper becomes a nuisance if the nearest competent workshop is hours away.