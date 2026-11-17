Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 3XO CNG, featuring a powerful turbo engine, a panoramic sunroof, and an impressive fuel efficiency of 24.70 km/kg. Check out the price, variants, and complete features here.

Mahindra has officially launched the highly anticipated XUV 3XO CNG in the Indian automobile market. They have priced the starting ex-showroom model at Rs 9.99 lakh.

This SUV steps into the ring as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. The powerful turbo engine and excellent mileage stand out as its biggest highlights. The XUV 3XO now proudly holds the title of the second car in India to offer four different powertrain options: petrol, diesel, electric, and now CNG.

Mahindra has introduced this new CNG car in four main variants to suit different customer budgets.

XUV 3XO CNG MX Edge (Base model) - Rs 9,99,000.

XUV 3XO CNG RevX Edge (O) - Rs 10,79,000.

XUV 3XO CNG AX5 - Rs 11,19,000.

XUV 3XO CNG RevX A (Top-end model) - Rs 12,27,000.

While most other CNG cars in the market come with naturally aspirated engines, Mahindra has packed this XUV 3XO with a powerful 1.2-liter turbo-petrol CNG engine. This engine pushes out a maximum power of 110 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm even in CNG mode.

Thanks to the turbo engine, the car sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 11.8 seconds. Despite the high power, it delivers an incredible fuel efficiency of 24.70 km/kg of CNG. If you want a safe mileage car for daily office commutes and long trips without worrying about high petrol prices, this model is a highly practical choice. The company has also included three steering modes-Normal, Comfort, and Sports-for the driver's convenience.

On the outside, the car looks just as bold and majestic as the regular petrol XUV 3XO. Mahindra has designed the interior with a highly luxurious feel, featuring premium leatherette seats and front armrest setups.

The car features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster display, an engine start-stop button, height-adjustable front seat belts, a rear wiper, and a Dolby Atmos audio system. Above all, Mahindra has packed in a massive panoramic sunroof in this budget, letting you enjoy the sky view on your drives.