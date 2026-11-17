A 12-year-old girl from Delhi has reportedly lost vision in her right eye after being struck by a firecracker during Diwali celebrations. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on November 8 in Lane Number 3 of Mukesh Nagar, in the Shahdara area.

According to her family, the girl, identified as Jhanvi, was on her way to a nearby grocery shop to purchase household essentials when the incident occurred. A Class 7 student, she was reportedly caught off guard when a firecracker allegedly thrown in her direction exploded near her.

Her father, Narendra, alleged that a man identified as Amit was bursting large firecrackers in the area. Despite being asked not to do so, the man allegedly threw a firecracker towards Jhanvi, which struck her right eye before she could move away.

The accused reportedly fled the scene following the incident, according to the family.

Girl Referred To AIIMS After Initial Treatment At GTB Hospital

Following the explosion, Jhanvi was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for medical attention. She was subsequently referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for specialised treatment.

Her father said doctors informed the family that the injury had severely damaged her right eye, resulting in a loss of vision. Her treatment is currently underway.

The incident has left the family struggling to come to terms with the sudden turn of events. Jhanvi is the younger of two siblings and was reportedly doing well academically.

Her uncle, Ved Prakash, said the young girl had ambitions of becoming a senior government officer. She had often spoken about her aspirations with family members and was looking forward to building a future through her education.

The family now fears that the injury could significantly affect the dreams she had been working towards.

Family Seeks Financial Assistance, Police Register Case

Apart from worrying about Jhanvi's recovery, her family is also facing concerns over the financial burden of her medical treatment and the uncertainty surrounding her education.

Both her parents are employed, but the relatives have appealed for financial assistance to help meet the expenses associated with her ongoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Following a complaint filed by Jhanvi's father, Vivek Vihar police registered a case on November 14.

Police officials said the investigation involves relevant legal provisions concerning injuries caused by firecrackers and violations of prescribed orders.