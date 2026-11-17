Bilkis Bano has expressed shock and disbelief after Supreme Court suspended life sentences of 2 men convicted in her 2002 gangrape and family murder case, granting them bail. Bano said she would challenge the order and continue fighting for justice.

Bilkis Bano has expressed shock, fear and disbelief after the Supreme Court suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in her gangrape and the murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. She said the order had been passed without hearing her and that she learnt about the development through media reports.

In a statement issued to the media, Bano questioned how the country's highest court could grant relief to the two convicts without informing her or ensuring that her concerns were heard. She said the decision had brought back painful memories and fears that she had struggled for years to overcome.

"I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," she said.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya on October 28, granting them bail subject to conditions imposed by the concerned trial court. The order was uploaded recently and became public on November 16.

The court cited the more than 17 years the two men had spent in prison and noted that one of the appellants had a severe disability. It also observed that their appeals involved questions of fact and law that remained to be decided.

Bano said she had spent 24 years fighting for justice, not just for herself but also for women who face sexual violence and struggle to be heard. She recalled how she had repeatedly approached courts and found the courage to continue despite the trauma of losing her family and the life she once knew.

"I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me," she said in her statement.

She added that the support of people who stood by her had helped her find the strength to continue her legal battle.

Bano said she had gradually rebuilt her life with the support of family and friends and had hoped to find peace. However, the latest Supreme Court order had left her feeling that the justice she had fought so hard to secure was slipping away.

"Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again," she said.

Questioning the decision, she asked how the sentences of men convicted of such serious crimes could be suspended without ensuring that her voice was heard.

She also made it clear that she would challenge the order and continue her fight. Bano said her children should not have to live with fear and painful memories for the rest of their lives.

"I do this for my three-year-old Saleha who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere," she said.

She added that no survivor or citizen should have to spend an entire lifetime fighting for justice, equality and the right to feel safe.

The Bilkis Bano case dates back to March 3, 2002, during the communal violence in Gujarat following the Godhra train burning. Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was fleeing her home in Randhikpur village in Dahod district with members of her family.

A mob attacked the group. Bano was gang-raped, while seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were murdered. Several other women in the group were also sexually assaulted.

The case initially faced serious obstacles during the investigation. After approaching the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court, Bano secured a CBI investigation. The Supreme Court also transferred the trial from Gujarat to Mumbai in 2004 amid concerns about the fairness of the proceedings and the safety of witnesses.

In January 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai convicted 11 men and sentenced them to life imprisonment for gangrape and murder. The Bombay High Court upheld their convictions and sentences in May 2017.

The case returned to national attention in August 2022, when the Gujarat government granted remission to all 11 convicts. They were released from prison on August 15, 2022, after serving more than 14 years.

The decision triggered widespread criticism. Bano also challenged the remission in the Supreme Court.

On January 8, 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision, ruling that the state did not have the authority to grant remission because the trial and sentencing had taken place in Maharashtra. The court held that Maharashtra was the appropriate government to consider such applications.

The 11 convicts were directed to surrender and return to prison. The ruling was widely seen as a significant legal victory for Bano after her prolonged fight for justice.

The October 28 order came in appeals filed by Joshi and Modhiya against the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment upholding their convictions and life sentences.

The bench noted that both men had remained incarcerated for more than 17 years. It also recorded the submission that one of the appellants was severely handicapped. Their counsel had raised questions about the evidence and the circumstances in which the two men were implicated in the case.

The prosecution opposed the pleas, arguing that the courts below had already considered the evidence and the seriousness of the offences.

However, the Supreme Court said that certain questions of fact and law remained to be decided in the appeals. It consequently ordered the suspension of their sentences and granted them bail on conditions to be determined by the trial court.

The order does not overturn their convictions. Their appeals against the convictions remain pending before the Supreme Court. The latest relief is therefore a suspension of their sentences while the appeals are considered, rather than an acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies)