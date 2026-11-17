MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has called on Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg to take responsibility for the renewed fallout from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, accusing the governing body of abandoning its duty of care towards the players caught up in the controversy.

Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr' has reopened divisions within Australian cricket, with competing accounts of how much the Test squad knew about the sandpaper plan in South Africa. The public disagreement has drawn in David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and former squad member Chadd Sayers, while reports suggest Cameron Bancroft could also speak publicly about the episode.

O'Keefe believes the current dispute has exposed serious shortcomings in the original investigation, particularly the fact that Bancroft, who was caught by South African broadcast cameras with sandpaper in his pocket, and Khawaja were not interviewed and also expressed sympathy for Cummins, who recently faced an extended round of media questions about events dating back to when he was 24.

“They let three players down with an investigation that we now know was shoddy and we know that was shoddy, because the person with the murder weapon (Bancroft) wasn't even spoken to and Uzzy wasn't spoken to. Now we have Pat Cummins being wheeled out to talk about a 24-year-old version of himself, I feel sorry for him. He's out there for an hour and 10 minutes.

“I'm frustrated that he's having to do that while CA sits back and lets this play out in front of everyone. Todd Greenberg sat as the ACA [players association] rep for three or four years, he's got the perspective of the players. He goes into Cricket Australia and his first decision is to say 'I'm comfortable with the investigation, I'm comfortable reading it and I'm not opening it'. That is a failure in duty of care for that playing group,” O'Keefe said, speaking on The Fanatics' Chin Music podcast, as quoted by com.

Greenberg has maintained that Cricket Australia will not reopen the investigation, despite renewed demands for the release of the confidential files and transcripts from 2018. O'Keefe, however, believes the governing body must revisit the findings if it wants to prevent further revelations from emerging piecemeal.

“What happened to those three players was appalling, and he's allowing it to happen under his nose right now. Open the investigation, get the truth, no more punishments – allow these players to come out and speak without fear. The only people we're hearing from are people behind the scenes and who feel free of this system to not be punished,” he said.

“It's gonna be drip-fed, and we're gonna hear more and more worse information until CA shows leadership and show a duty of care. I'm frustrated and annoyed, I don't want to see Pat arguing. They've done such a good job that team and it frustrates me. The leadership we expect from CA is failing this group and they are watching it unfold and they are comfortable with it.

“Todd Greenberg, stand up and be the leader we need you to be in this situation and look after that Australian playing group, so this ends – that's my call to arms,” the retired bowler said.