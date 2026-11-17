Cyberattack Exposes 178 Major Websites to Malicious Code
(MENAFN) A cyberattack targeting a compromised third-party web platform exposed visitors to 178 major organizations, including Zoom, the BBC, CNN, HSBC and IKEA, to malicious JavaScript on Monday, cybersecurity firm Report URI revealed.
The breach also affected prominent websites and services such as Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, Air France-KLM, cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger and streaming platform Peacock. The malicious code was injected through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform on Tuesday, Report URI said in a statement.
The malware deployed multiple attack techniques, allowing hackers to capture payment card information, replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with attacker-controlled ones, and steal browser cookies and screenshots.
The threat extended to Apple devices, with the injected scripts delivering the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits to iPhones and iPads, according to the cybersecurity firm. The report also confirmed that cryptocurrency thefts connected to the attackers had already been verified through completed transactions.
Security teams moved quickly to contain the incident. By 21:52 UTC on Monday, malicious code remained in just one of the 188 affected snippets, compared with 169 detected at 20:56 UTC, indicating a sharp reduction following the discovery of the attack.
The breach also affected prominent websites and services such as Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, Air France-KLM, cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger and streaming platform Peacock. The malicious code was injected through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform on Tuesday, Report URI said in a statement.
The malware deployed multiple attack techniques, allowing hackers to capture payment card information, replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with attacker-controlled ones, and steal browser cookies and screenshots.
The threat extended to Apple devices, with the injected scripts delivering the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits to iPhones and iPads, according to the cybersecurity firm. The report also confirmed that cryptocurrency thefts connected to the attackers had already been verified through completed transactions.
Security teams moved quickly to contain the incident. By 21:52 UTC on Monday, malicious code remained in just one of the 188 affected snippets, compared with 169 detected at 20:56 UTC, indicating a sharp reduction following the discovery of the attack.
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