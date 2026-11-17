ASEAN Leaders Urge Stronger Regional Unity at 21st East Asia Summit
(MENAFN) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its eight dialogue partners convened the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila on Tuesday, bringing together regional and global powers to address mounting geopolitical, economic and security challenges.
The gathering in the Philippine capital included ASEAN member states alongside Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
Opening the meeting, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who holds ASEAN's rotating chairmanship this year, warned that the regional bloc was entering the summit's third decade against a backdrop of escalating strategic rivalries, conflicts threatening energy, food and trade networks, accelerating technological developments and worsening climate risks.
Marcos emphasized that the forum's participating nations possessed considerable economic resources, technological expertise, institutional knowledge and human capital that could contribute to building a “more stable, resilient and prosperous” region.
He called on member states and dialogue partners to strengthen ASEAN's central role, expand meaningful cooperation and broaden regional engagement while upholding international law.
The Philippine leader also highlighted the growing threat posed by online scams and associated criminal activities, urging countries to improve coordination and work together to tackle such offenses.
“The peace, prosperity and well-being of our peoples are increasingly bound together,” Marcos said, underscoring that regional security and the resilience of trade networks, energy systems, infrastructure and supply chains were common priorities.
He further stressed that stronger cross-border collaboration was essential to safeguarding populations and improving societies' ability to prepare for and respond to emerging challenges.
The gathering in the Philippine capital included ASEAN member states alongside Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
Opening the meeting, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who holds ASEAN's rotating chairmanship this year, warned that the regional bloc was entering the summit's third decade against a backdrop of escalating strategic rivalries, conflicts threatening energy, food and trade networks, accelerating technological developments and worsening climate risks.
Marcos emphasized that the forum's participating nations possessed considerable economic resources, technological expertise, institutional knowledge and human capital that could contribute to building a “more stable, resilient and prosperous” region.
He called on member states and dialogue partners to strengthen ASEAN's central role, expand meaningful cooperation and broaden regional engagement while upholding international law.
The Philippine leader also highlighted the growing threat posed by online scams and associated criminal activities, urging countries to improve coordination and work together to tackle such offenses.
“The peace, prosperity and well-being of our peoples are increasingly bound together,” Marcos said, underscoring that regional security and the resilience of trade networks, energy systems, infrastructure and supply chains were common priorities.
He further stressed that stronger cross-border collaboration was essential to safeguarding populations and improving societies' ability to prepare for and respond to emerging challenges.
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