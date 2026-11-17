Trolley’s Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assemblies Elect Mr. Bader Nizar Ahmad AlNusif to the Board of Directors and Approve Expanding the Board to Ten Members
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 16 November 2026 – Trolley General Trading Company (K.S.C.P), a convenience-led retail platform listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait, announced the election of Mr. Bader Nizar Ahmad AlNusif as a member of its Board of Directors for the remaining term of the current Board. The election took place at the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held at the Company’s headquarters on 15 November 2026, chaired by Mr. Faisal Yaqoub Boodai, Chairman of the Board of Directors, with an attendance rate of 84.565%.
The Extraordinary General Assembly, held on the same day, approved a package of amendments to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association that strengthens its readiness for the next phase of growth. The amendments expand the Board of Directors from nine members to ten, and add new marine activities to the Company’s objectives.
With his election, Mr. AlNusif becomes the ninth member of the Board of Directors. The Assembly also elected Dr. Henry Ogden Armour as First Reserve Member and Mr. Talal Khaled Al Othman as Second Reserve Member. The newly created tenth seat will be filled from among the reserve members once the amendment to the Articles of Association takes effect.
Commenting on the occasion, Faisal Yaqoub Boodai, Chairman of Trolley, said, “Trolley is entering a new phase of its journey, in which success will be measured by our ability to turn rapid expansion in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia into sustainable value for our shareholders. The General Assembly’s resolutions serve that purpose, giving the Company a larger Board, tighter governance and a broader scope of business that extends into new activities and opens additional avenues for growth. We welcome Mr. Bader AlNusif to the Board, confident that his financial and investment experience will add depth to our deliberations and a new dimension to our decisions. We are also proud to have elected Dr. Henry Ogden Armour and Mr. Talal Khaled Al Othman as reserve members, given Dr. Armour’s international experience in convenience retail and Mr. Al Othman’s experience in real estate investment and the governance of listed companies. With these strengths in place, we move into the next phase with confidence, determined that Trolley remains the closest everyday choice for its customers in every market where we operate.”
Professional Background
Mr. Bader Nizar Ahmad AlNusif combines financial and investment experience with entrepreneurship. He has been a Board Member of Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding Company since 2017 and Founder and Managing Partner of Rove, a ride-hailing business, since 2018, and he has served as Manager at MAK Real Estate Company since 2025. He previously worked at Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” from 2012 to 2016, across its Private Banking and MENA Real Estate departments. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Kuwait University.
Dr. Henry Ogden Armour, First Reserve Member, brings extensive international experience in convenience retail. He is Chairman Emeritus and CEO International of NACS, having served as its President and CEO from 2005 to 2025. NACS is the global trade association representing the convenience and fuel retailing industries, with members in 63 countries. He earlier founded West Star Corporation, which included 85 convenience stores, truck stops and quick-service restaurants in the Pacific Northwest of the United States until he sold the company in 2004. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.
Mr. Talal Khaled Al Othman, Second Reserve Member, possesses over 20 years of professional experience across the real estate, investment, and finance sectors, gained throughout his career in Kuwait and the United Kingdom. He holds in-depth expertise in evaluating investment opportunities and providing real estate consultancy, and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Ajial Real Estate and Entertainment Company. Furthermore, Mr. Al-Othman worked in investment and finance at Gatehouse Bank in the United Kingdom, where he deepened his knowledge of regional and international markets and refined his vision regarding investment, growth strategies, and expansion. By combining a comprehensive understanding of the Kuwaiti market with his experience in international markets, Mr. Al-Othman is well-positioned to contribute to achieving long-term, sustainable growth.
Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association
The Extraordinary General Assembly broadened the Company’s objectives by amending Article (3) of the Memorandum of Association to include three new activities, namely the sale and delivery of consumer goods by sea, advertising display services in marine areas, and floating recreational activities.
On governance, the Assembly approved the amendment of Article (24) of the Articles of Association to raise the number of Board members to ten. It also approved the amendment of Article (30) to provide that Board resolutions are adopted by an absolute majority of the votes of the members present or represented at the meeting, with the side supported by the Chairperson of the meeting prevailing in the event of a tie. The amendment excludes the vote of any member who has a conflict of interest with the Company on the item being voted on, and that member’s attendance is not counted towards the quorum for that item.
The Assembly also approved the addition of Article (75) to the Articles of Association, which authorizes the Board of Directors to establish an Employee Stock Option Plan to retain qualified employees and strengthen their loyalty to the Company. The plan and its program will be submitted to the General Assembly for approval.
These resolutions keep pace with the growth momentum Trolley is achieving in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and reinforce the institutional foundations needed to sustain it. In the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded net profit of KWD 7.4 million, up 38.8% year on year, alongside a 24.0% increase in revenue to KWD 84.7 million. It expanded its network by a net 36 new stores over the same period, while retail revenue in Saudi Arabia rose 42.0%. Trolley enters its next phase with a larger Board and a stronger governance framework, committed to the disciplined expansion of its network in both markets and to delivering sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.
The Extraordinary General Assembly, held on the same day, approved a package of amendments to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association that strengthens its readiness for the next phase of growth. The amendments expand the Board of Directors from nine members to ten, and add new marine activities to the Company’s objectives.
With his election, Mr. AlNusif becomes the ninth member of the Board of Directors. The Assembly also elected Dr. Henry Ogden Armour as First Reserve Member and Mr. Talal Khaled Al Othman as Second Reserve Member. The newly created tenth seat will be filled from among the reserve members once the amendment to the Articles of Association takes effect.
Commenting on the occasion, Faisal Yaqoub Boodai, Chairman of Trolley, said, “Trolley is entering a new phase of its journey, in which success will be measured by our ability to turn rapid expansion in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia into sustainable value for our shareholders. The General Assembly’s resolutions serve that purpose, giving the Company a larger Board, tighter governance and a broader scope of business that extends into new activities and opens additional avenues for growth. We welcome Mr. Bader AlNusif to the Board, confident that his financial and investment experience will add depth to our deliberations and a new dimension to our decisions. We are also proud to have elected Dr. Henry Ogden Armour and Mr. Talal Khaled Al Othman as reserve members, given Dr. Armour’s international experience in convenience retail and Mr. Al Othman’s experience in real estate investment and the governance of listed companies. With these strengths in place, we move into the next phase with confidence, determined that Trolley remains the closest everyday choice for its customers in every market where we operate.”
Professional Background
Mr. Bader Nizar Ahmad AlNusif combines financial and investment experience with entrepreneurship. He has been a Board Member of Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding Company since 2017 and Founder and Managing Partner of Rove, a ride-hailing business, since 2018, and he has served as Manager at MAK Real Estate Company since 2025. He previously worked at Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” from 2012 to 2016, across its Private Banking and MENA Real Estate departments. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Kuwait University.
Dr. Henry Ogden Armour, First Reserve Member, brings extensive international experience in convenience retail. He is Chairman Emeritus and CEO International of NACS, having served as its President and CEO from 2005 to 2025. NACS is the global trade association representing the convenience and fuel retailing industries, with members in 63 countries. He earlier founded West Star Corporation, which included 85 convenience stores, truck stops and quick-service restaurants in the Pacific Northwest of the United States until he sold the company in 2004. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.
Mr. Talal Khaled Al Othman, Second Reserve Member, possesses over 20 years of professional experience across the real estate, investment, and finance sectors, gained throughout his career in Kuwait and the United Kingdom. He holds in-depth expertise in evaluating investment opportunities and providing real estate consultancy, and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Ajial Real Estate and Entertainment Company. Furthermore, Mr. Al-Othman worked in investment and finance at Gatehouse Bank in the United Kingdom, where he deepened his knowledge of regional and international markets and refined his vision regarding investment, growth strategies, and expansion. By combining a comprehensive understanding of the Kuwaiti market with his experience in international markets, Mr. Al-Othman is well-positioned to contribute to achieving long-term, sustainable growth.
Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association
The Extraordinary General Assembly broadened the Company’s objectives by amending Article (3) of the Memorandum of Association to include three new activities, namely the sale and delivery of consumer goods by sea, advertising display services in marine areas, and floating recreational activities.
On governance, the Assembly approved the amendment of Article (24) of the Articles of Association to raise the number of Board members to ten. It also approved the amendment of Article (30) to provide that Board resolutions are adopted by an absolute majority of the votes of the members present or represented at the meeting, with the side supported by the Chairperson of the meeting prevailing in the event of a tie. The amendment excludes the vote of any member who has a conflict of interest with the Company on the item being voted on, and that member’s attendance is not counted towards the quorum for that item.
The Assembly also approved the addition of Article (75) to the Articles of Association, which authorizes the Board of Directors to establish an Employee Stock Option Plan to retain qualified employees and strengthen their loyalty to the Company. The plan and its program will be submitted to the General Assembly for approval.
These resolutions keep pace with the growth momentum Trolley is achieving in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and reinforce the institutional foundations needed to sustain it. In the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded net profit of KWD 7.4 million, up 38.8% year on year, alongside a 24.0% increase in revenue to KWD 84.7 million. It expanded its network by a net 36 new stores over the same period, while retail revenue in Saudi Arabia rose 42.0%. Trolley enters its next phase with a larger Board and a stronger governance framework, committed to the disciplined expansion of its network in both markets and to delivering sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.
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