Salam pioneers AI-driven power saving in Saudi Arabia's telecom industry with Huawei
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 16 November 2026: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), one of Saudi Arabia's leading telecommunications companies, has become the pioneer in the Kingdom's telecom industry in reducing IP network power consumption through artificial intelligence. Working with Huawei, Salam validated an AI-based power-saving engine on its live production network, cutting power consumption by 5-6% with no effect on the service its customers receive.
Abdullatif Alsaeed, Chief Technology Officer at Salam, said: “When we signed with Huawei at LEAP, we committed to testing how AI could make our network more efficient. This result shows it can, on a live network, without compromising the service our customers rely on. Vision 2030 calls for a digital economy that grows on efficient, sustainable infrastructure, and applying AI to how our network uses energy directly contributes to that goal. It is a standard we intend to keep building on across Salam's network."
Traditionally Core network routers run around the clock and draw almost the same power at 3 a.m. as they do at peak hour. The engine Salam deployed learns each router's traffic patterns and adjusts its power use to match real traffic demand, so the network stops spending energy on capacity it isn't using. The change requires no additional hardware but just software upgrade.
Salam validated the technology on a Huawei NE8000 X8 router in its production IP network, measuring power draw continuously for 39 hours at 15-minute intervals. In the first phase, the AI engine learned the node's behavior; in the second, the optimized setting ran live. Power consumption fell by 5-6% on the IP network, service KPIs were unaffected, and no service degradation alarms were raised during the measurement period. Because every watt saved at the router also reduces the cooling load, the savings extend across the whole network site.
The result is one of the first outcomes of the next-generation IP network Memorandum of Understanding that Salam and Huawei signed at LEAP 2026. Under the MoU, the two companies are running Proofs of Concept covering AI-driven network operations, energy-efficient network optimization and SLA-driven connectivity services.
Steven Shen, CTO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said: “Salam has shown how AI can turn energy efficiency into an everyday network capability. We are proud to support Salam in bringing this technology to Saudi Arabia's telecom industry and look forward to building on these results together."
The initiative supports the Kingdom's push for more energy-efficient digital infrastructure, in line with Vision 2030
Abdullatif Alsaeed, Chief Technology Officer at Salam, said: “When we signed with Huawei at LEAP, we committed to testing how AI could make our network more efficient. This result shows it can, on a live network, without compromising the service our customers rely on. Vision 2030 calls for a digital economy that grows on efficient, sustainable infrastructure, and applying AI to how our network uses energy directly contributes to that goal. It is a standard we intend to keep building on across Salam's network."
Traditionally Core network routers run around the clock and draw almost the same power at 3 a.m. as they do at peak hour. The engine Salam deployed learns each router's traffic patterns and adjusts its power use to match real traffic demand, so the network stops spending energy on capacity it isn't using. The change requires no additional hardware but just software upgrade.
Salam validated the technology on a Huawei NE8000 X8 router in its production IP network, measuring power draw continuously for 39 hours at 15-minute intervals. In the first phase, the AI engine learned the node's behavior; in the second, the optimized setting ran live. Power consumption fell by 5-6% on the IP network, service KPIs were unaffected, and no service degradation alarms were raised during the measurement period. Because every watt saved at the router also reduces the cooling load, the savings extend across the whole network site.
The result is one of the first outcomes of the next-generation IP network Memorandum of Understanding that Salam and Huawei signed at LEAP 2026. Under the MoU, the two companies are running Proofs of Concept covering AI-driven network operations, energy-efficient network optimization and SLA-driven connectivity services.
Steven Shen, CTO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said: “Salam has shown how AI can turn energy efficiency into an everyday network capability. We are proud to support Salam in bringing this technology to Saudi Arabia's telecom industry and look forward to building on these results together."
The initiative supports the Kingdom's push for more energy-efficient digital infrastructure, in line with Vision 2030
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