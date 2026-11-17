US Democrats Vow to Restore Climate Leadership After Trump Policies
(MENAFN) US Democratic lawmakers attending the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Türkiye have pledged to rebuild international confidence in Washington and revive its role in global climate negotiations, acknowledging that repeated policy changes under President Donald Trump have undermined the country's credibility.
Speaking to Anadolu at a news conference on Monday, Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said her colleagues would step up cooperation with international partners over the coming two years. However, she acknowledged that restoring the United States' full influence on climate issues would ultimately require a change of administration.
"I completely understand that we have lost the trust of the international community when it comes to climate," Ansari said during the second week of the summit, referring to Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement for a second time.
The UN climate conference, which began Nov. 9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, has gathered representatives from nearly 200 countries to discuss climate financing, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and measures to adapt to rising global temperatures.
Washington has not sent an official federal government delegation to the negotiations. Instead, 18 Democratic members of Congress are participating as observers.
"What we have shared with our international counterparts here is that America is not only back, we are all in," one Democratic lawmaker said, maintaining that Trump's climate policies did not represent the positions of American citizens, businesses or local communities.
The lawmaker also voiced hope that future US participation would involve an official negotiating delegation rather than lawmakers attending in an observer capacity.
"The United States will truly be officially back in as part of the negotiating effort at a future COP," the lawmaker said.
Ansari told Anadolu that Democrats planned to reinforce their commitment through expanded diplomatic engagement and a stronger congressional presence at next year's COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
"Next year we intend to come back with as many of us as possible to demonstrate here in the international community and at COP32 in Addis that we are committed to climate action," she said.
"Democrats have won a historic midterm election, we'll be going into the next Congress with 260 seats in the House of Representatives and 56 seats in the Senate. We will have a real opportunity to start paving the way towards rejoining the Paris Agreement," she added.
She said Democrats would use the next two years to address the impact of the Trump administration's climate agenda, focusing on reviving domestic clean-energy investment and restoring cooperation with international partners.
Nevertheless, Ansari said a comprehensive return to US leadership in international climate negotiations would depend on Democrats regaining the presidency in 2029.
"It will take until a Democratic president and a Democratic administration in 2029 for us to be able to come back in an efficient capacity," she said.
Ansari further recognized the damage caused by Washington's changing climate commitments, describing the consequences for international relations as "severe damage" to global trust.
"We will do everything that we can to restore that trust," she said.
Over three days, the Democratic delegation held discussions with international policymakers, corporate executives, civil society representatives and climate specialists to identify ways to strengthen American involvement in global climate initiatives.
According to Ansari, the meetings were designed to underscore the Democrats' continued support for international cooperation on climate action.
She also highlighted the need to assist countries most exposed to climate change, particularly small island developing states and African nations, pointing to initiatives such as the Africa Adaptation Initiative.
Illinois Democrat calls for Iran war funding halt, tariff reversal to cut energy costs
Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois connected the issue of international climate financing to wider geopolitical and economic pressures, arguing that reducing those burdens could make more resources available for the transition to clean energy.
"Defund the war in Iran and reverse the tariffs. And all of a sudden, not only do Americans' costs go down, but the cost everywhere in the world goes down," he said.
Casten also underscored the importance of multilateral development banks in addressing financial shortages that prevent countries from securing affordable clean-energy supplies.
He urged the US government to recommit to multilateral institutions and ensure development funding enables countries to translate their clean-energy objectives into practical projects.
"We stand firmly with energy consumers who want cheaper energy, which is also low in carbon energy," he said, emphasizing that access to financing remains critical to speeding up the worldwide transition to cleaner energy.
Speaking to Anadolu at a news conference on Monday, Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said her colleagues would step up cooperation with international partners over the coming two years. However, she acknowledged that restoring the United States' full influence on climate issues would ultimately require a change of administration.
"I completely understand that we have lost the trust of the international community when it comes to climate," Ansari said during the second week of the summit, referring to Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement for a second time.
The UN climate conference, which began Nov. 9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, has gathered representatives from nearly 200 countries to discuss climate financing, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and measures to adapt to rising global temperatures.
Washington has not sent an official federal government delegation to the negotiations. Instead, 18 Democratic members of Congress are participating as observers.
"What we have shared with our international counterparts here is that America is not only back, we are all in," one Democratic lawmaker said, maintaining that Trump's climate policies did not represent the positions of American citizens, businesses or local communities.
The lawmaker also voiced hope that future US participation would involve an official negotiating delegation rather than lawmakers attending in an observer capacity.
"The United States will truly be officially back in as part of the negotiating effort at a future COP," the lawmaker said.
Ansari told Anadolu that Democrats planned to reinforce their commitment through expanded diplomatic engagement and a stronger congressional presence at next year's COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
"Next year we intend to come back with as many of us as possible to demonstrate here in the international community and at COP32 in Addis that we are committed to climate action," she said.
"Democrats have won a historic midterm election, we'll be going into the next Congress with 260 seats in the House of Representatives and 56 seats in the Senate. We will have a real opportunity to start paving the way towards rejoining the Paris Agreement," she added.
She said Democrats would use the next two years to address the impact of the Trump administration's climate agenda, focusing on reviving domestic clean-energy investment and restoring cooperation with international partners.
Nevertheless, Ansari said a comprehensive return to US leadership in international climate negotiations would depend on Democrats regaining the presidency in 2029.
"It will take until a Democratic president and a Democratic administration in 2029 for us to be able to come back in an efficient capacity," she said.
Ansari further recognized the damage caused by Washington's changing climate commitments, describing the consequences for international relations as "severe damage" to global trust.
"We will do everything that we can to restore that trust," she said.
Over three days, the Democratic delegation held discussions with international policymakers, corporate executives, civil society representatives and climate specialists to identify ways to strengthen American involvement in global climate initiatives.
According to Ansari, the meetings were designed to underscore the Democrats' continued support for international cooperation on climate action.
She also highlighted the need to assist countries most exposed to climate change, particularly small island developing states and African nations, pointing to initiatives such as the Africa Adaptation Initiative.
Illinois Democrat calls for Iran war funding halt, tariff reversal to cut energy costs
Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois connected the issue of international climate financing to wider geopolitical and economic pressures, arguing that reducing those burdens could make more resources available for the transition to clean energy.
"Defund the war in Iran and reverse the tariffs. And all of a sudden, not only do Americans' costs go down, but the cost everywhere in the world goes down," he said.
Casten also underscored the importance of multilateral development banks in addressing financial shortages that prevent countries from securing affordable clean-energy supplies.
He urged the US government to recommit to multilateral institutions and ensure development funding enables countries to translate their clean-energy objectives into practical projects.
"We stand firmly with energy consumers who want cheaper energy, which is also low in carbon energy," he said, emphasizing that access to financing remains critical to speeding up the worldwide transition to cleaner energy.
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