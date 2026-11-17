Kyndryl Report: UAE Business leaders advance AI with a Focus on Governance, and 78% say sovereignty strengthens security
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) •73% say they are deploying AI in workflows beyond pilots
•52% significantly changed their AI strategy in the past year, compared with 48% globally
•72% of UAE business leaders say full operational control over their technology is worth paying 10% or more extra for, compared with 68% globally
•73% say dependence on foreign technology providers is an acceptable risk that can be managed, compared with 61% globally
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 16, 2026 — Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today released the UAE findings from its third annual Readiness Report, revealing how UAE organizations are advancing their AI strategies while placing greater emphasis on digital sovereignty, operational control and resilience.
As AI becomes more widely integrated into business operations, questions around data security, control over critical systems and reliance on external providers are increasingly shaping technology decisions.
Nearly eight in ten UAE business leaders (78%) say sovereignty requirements strengthen security by increasing control over critical systems, compared with 69% globally. Meanwhile, 72% of UAE business leaders say full operational control over their technology is worth paying 10% or more extra for, compared with 68% globally.
However, the findings suggest greater control does not necessarily mean moving away from international technology providers. Nearly three-quarters of UAE business leaders (73%) say dependence on foreign providers is an acceptable risk that can be managed through contracts and safeguards, compared with 61% globally.
“UAE business leaders are advancing AI adoption, and they’re doing it with a clear view of what they want to keep control of,” said Maged Wassim, Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl MEA. “This year’s findings suggest control and global partnership aren’t in competition: leaders want the oversight to protect critical systems and the reach of a global ecosystem. The opportunity now is scaling AI, and focusing on people, technology and governance can help organizations do that with confidence.”
This year’s report captures the attitudes and actions of 3,700 senior business leaders across 21 countries, including 100 in the UAE.
Additional findings in the report include:
Modern foundations, with work still to do on scaling AI
UAE technology foundations look relatively modern. Nearly three-quarters of UAE business leaders (73%) describe their core IT estate as mostly or fully modernized, in line with 71% globally, while only 1% say their environment is mostly legacy, compared with 5% globally.
As adoption progresses, organizations are also adjusting their approach. More than half of UAE business leaders (52%) significantly changed their AI strategy in the past year, compared with 48% globally, while 73% say they are deploying AI in workflows beyond pilots.
The transition from experimentation to scale remains uneven. Although many organizations have moved beyond initial pilots, 51% of UAE business leaders still say they are in the experimentation phase, and 64% say they have more technology pilot projects than they can realistically scale.
The findings point to continued progress in AI adoption, with organizations now focusing on how to expand successful initiatives across their operations.
UAE business leaders put a premium on control, with sovereignty actions still building
At the same time, UAE business leaders are taking steps to strengthen control over their technology environments.
In practice, 39% of UAE organizations reviewed who can access sensitive data, while 37% updated data governance policies for residency requirements. Another 34% evaluated vendor lock-in risk.
The findings show sovereignty considerations extending beyond where data is stored to how systems are managed, who can access sensitive information and how organizations manage technology dependencies
With AI moving deeper into everyday operations, maintaining this oversight may help organizations manage technology dependencies while retaining the flexibility to work with different providers.
Balancing progress with resilience
UAE business leaders report lower levels of concern about external business risks than the global average. For example, 39% express concern about cyberattacks, compared with 58% globally.
However, average complete readiness across external risks stands at 25% in the UAE, broadly in line with the global figure of 24%. This suggests that lower levels of concern do not necessarily translate into greater preparedness.
Read the Kyndryl Readiness Report:
-Ends-
•52% significantly changed their AI strategy in the past year, compared with 48% globally
•72% of UAE business leaders say full operational control over their technology is worth paying 10% or more extra for, compared with 68% globally
•73% say dependence on foreign technology providers is an acceptable risk that can be managed, compared with 61% globally
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 16, 2026 — Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today released the UAE findings from its third annual Readiness Report, revealing how UAE organizations are advancing their AI strategies while placing greater emphasis on digital sovereignty, operational control and resilience.
As AI becomes more widely integrated into business operations, questions around data security, control over critical systems and reliance on external providers are increasingly shaping technology decisions.
Nearly eight in ten UAE business leaders (78%) say sovereignty requirements strengthen security by increasing control over critical systems, compared with 69% globally. Meanwhile, 72% of UAE business leaders say full operational control over their technology is worth paying 10% or more extra for, compared with 68% globally.
However, the findings suggest greater control does not necessarily mean moving away from international technology providers. Nearly three-quarters of UAE business leaders (73%) say dependence on foreign providers is an acceptable risk that can be managed through contracts and safeguards, compared with 61% globally.
“UAE business leaders are advancing AI adoption, and they’re doing it with a clear view of what they want to keep control of,” said Maged Wassim, Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl MEA. “This year’s findings suggest control and global partnership aren’t in competition: leaders want the oversight to protect critical systems and the reach of a global ecosystem. The opportunity now is scaling AI, and focusing on people, technology and governance can help organizations do that with confidence.”
This year’s report captures the attitudes and actions of 3,700 senior business leaders across 21 countries, including 100 in the UAE.
Additional findings in the report include:
Modern foundations, with work still to do on scaling AI
UAE technology foundations look relatively modern. Nearly three-quarters of UAE business leaders (73%) describe their core IT estate as mostly or fully modernized, in line with 71% globally, while only 1% say their environment is mostly legacy, compared with 5% globally.
As adoption progresses, organizations are also adjusting their approach. More than half of UAE business leaders (52%) significantly changed their AI strategy in the past year, compared with 48% globally, while 73% say they are deploying AI in workflows beyond pilots.
The transition from experimentation to scale remains uneven. Although many organizations have moved beyond initial pilots, 51% of UAE business leaders still say they are in the experimentation phase, and 64% say they have more technology pilot projects than they can realistically scale.
The findings point to continued progress in AI adoption, with organizations now focusing on how to expand successful initiatives across their operations.
UAE business leaders put a premium on control, with sovereignty actions still building
At the same time, UAE business leaders are taking steps to strengthen control over their technology environments.
In practice, 39% of UAE organizations reviewed who can access sensitive data, while 37% updated data governance policies for residency requirements. Another 34% evaluated vendor lock-in risk.
The findings show sovereignty considerations extending beyond where data is stored to how systems are managed, who can access sensitive information and how organizations manage technology dependencies
With AI moving deeper into everyday operations, maintaining this oversight may help organizations manage technology dependencies while retaining the flexibility to work with different providers.
Balancing progress with resilience
UAE business leaders report lower levels of concern about external business risks than the global average. For example, 39% express concern about cyberattacks, compared with 58% globally.
However, average complete readiness across external risks stands at 25% in the UAE, broadly in line with the global figure of 24%. This suggests that lower levels of concern do not necessarily translate into greater preparedness.
Read the Kyndryl Readiness Report:
-Ends-
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