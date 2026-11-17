WTM Africa invites exhibitors to “show their Leaf” with new EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Exhibitors and stand builders are encouraged to design greener stands from the ground up, with recognition, visibility and a Most Sustainable Stand Award up for grabs.
Cape Town, 16 November 2026 – World Travel Market (WTM) Africa, in partnership with the Event Greening Forum (EGF), is inviting exhibitors to rethink how their stands are designed and built, with the launch of the EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme at WTM Africa 2027, taking place from 7 to 9 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
“Good choices made in full view of buyers, partners and peers earn recognition and set a standard for others to follow. That’s the heart of our EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme,” said Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa. “It’s open to exhibitors of every size, from those taking their first steps towards a more sustainable stand to those already leading the way.”
The programme recognises exhibitors who take demonstrable action to reduce their stand’s environmental impact. Stands are assessed against the EGF’s 4R principles of Reuse, Reduce, Recycle and Repurpose, informed by the internationally recognised Better Stands Framework.
Blue, Yellow or Green: three levels of recognition
Qualifying stands will earn one of three tiered accolades (Blue Leaf, Yellow Leaf or Green Leaf), along with an EGF certificate to display on their stand and prominent exposure across WTM Africa platforms, including:
•A dedicated listing in the WTM Africa diary system
•A Leaf icon on the official Exhibitor Listing
•A feature in the WTM Africa newsletter
•An Instagram highlight on WTM Africa’s social channels
One standout exhibitor will be named WTM Africa’s Most Sustainable Stand and presented with a trophy on-site during the show.
Ready to show your Leaf?
Exhibitors are invited to enter the EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme and make their stand part of the change. Apply HERE
Cape Town, 16 November 2026 – World Travel Market (WTM) Africa, in partnership with the Event Greening Forum (EGF), is inviting exhibitors to rethink how their stands are designed and built, with the launch of the EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme at WTM Africa 2027, taking place from 7 to 9 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
“Good choices made in full view of buyers, partners and peers earn recognition and set a standard for others to follow. That’s the heart of our EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme,” said Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa. “It’s open to exhibitors of every size, from those taking their first steps towards a more sustainable stand to those already leading the way.”
The programme recognises exhibitors who take demonstrable action to reduce their stand’s environmental impact. Stands are assessed against the EGF’s 4R principles of Reuse, Reduce, Recycle and Repurpose, informed by the internationally recognised Better Stands Framework.
Blue, Yellow or Green: three levels of recognition
Qualifying stands will earn one of three tiered accolades (Blue Leaf, Yellow Leaf or Green Leaf), along with an EGF certificate to display on their stand and prominent exposure across WTM Africa platforms, including:
•A dedicated listing in the WTM Africa diary system
•A Leaf icon on the official Exhibitor Listing
•A feature in the WTM Africa newsletter
•An Instagram highlight on WTM Africa’s social channels
One standout exhibitor will be named WTM Africa’s Most Sustainable Stand and presented with a trophy on-site during the show.
Ready to show your Leaf?
Exhibitors are invited to enter the EGF Green Stand Recognition Programme and make their stand part of the change. Apply HERE
Big Ambitions
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