“The Role of Sub-Sovereigns in Catalysing Development through Trade and Investme”t”
(MENAFN- APO Group) CALABAR, Nigeria, November 16, 2026/ -- WE, representatives of African sub-sovereign governments and participating institutions, having convened at the Sixth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference in Calabar, Nigeria, from 12 to 14 November 2026, under the auspices of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (), hosted by the Government of Cross River State in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum;
HAVING DELIBERATED on the theme “The Role of Sub-Sovereigns in Catalysing Development through Trade and Investment”, with particular attention to investment mobilisation, intra-African trade, regional value chains, industrialisation, trade-enabling infrastructure, tourism, the creative economy and the delivery of bankable development projects;
RECOGNISING the central role of states, provinces, counties, regions and cities in advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through increased production, value addition, intra-African trade, investment and competitive regional industries;
APPRECIATING Afreximbank’s leadership in establishing AfSNET as a platform for trade, investment and cooperation among sub-sovereign governments, the private sector, financial institutions, investors and development partners;
EXPRESSING APPRECIATION to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support, and to His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for representing the President, declaring the Conference open and performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bakassi Deep Seaport, while emphasising the importance of translating investment opportunities into bankable projects;
ACKNOWLEDGING Afreximbank’s investment promotion training, which equipped investment promotion agencies with practical approaches to identifying investment opportunities and coordinating the preparation of bankable projects;
WELCOMING the governors’ investment pitches and business-to-government Deal Room as opportunities to present priority projects, engage potential investors and identify next steps towards implementation;
NOTING deliberations on maritime and border infrastructure, special economic zones, industrialisation, tourism, the orange economy and other opportunities to expand intra-African trade;
RECALLING the commitment of successive AfSNET conferences to strengthen institutional capacity, expand intra-African trade, mobilise investment and improve the delivery of priority development projects;
RECOGNISING a pipeline of 134 investment opportunities across 14 sectors, with an indicative value of approximately US$9.5 billion, and the need to advance these opportunities towards investment readiness and implementation;
ACKNOWLEDGING Afreximbank’s presentation of financing, project preparation, industrialisation, trade facilitation and market-access initiatives, including support for special economic zones, the Africa Trade and Distribution Company, African Buyers Programme, border-market infrastructure, transit guarantees, Export Agriculture for Food Security Initiative and African Quality Assurance Centres;
FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGING its initiatives in Africa Direct Investment, automotive development, the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund, Africa Trade Gateway, PAPSS, MANSA and the Intra-African Trade Fair, and recalling its US$2 billion financing commitment to support AfSNET members’ trade and investment requirements;
EMPHASISING THAT:
1. Project preparation, sound financial and legal structuring, and capable implementing institutions are essential to mobilising finance and delivering sustainable investments.
2. Effective investment promotion requires reliable information, coordinated approvals, investor facilitation and sustained engagement beyond initial project promotion.
3. Competitive industrial parks, special economic zones and agro-processing platforms require policy consistency, demonstrated market demand, reliable infrastructure, credible investors and operators, and viable commercial models that reduce business costs and strengthen regional value chains.
4. Efficient transport, energy, ports, logistics and border infrastructure are fundamental to intra-African trade and industrialisation. Overcoming fragmentation in Africa’s maritime sector also requires stronger regional cooperation, productive shipping systems and the development of African shipbuilding and ship repair capacity.
5. The value of investment initiatives should be assessed by projects implemented, productive capacity expanded, trade and exports generated, employment created and sustainable economic opportunities developed.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The Conference made the following recommendations to advance investment mobilisation, promote sub-sovereign development and accelerate the implementation of priority projects across Africa:
1. Continue to strengthen AfSNET as a platform for facilitating trade and investment partnerships, mobilising financing, promoting knowledge exchange and advancing priority sub-sovereign development projects across Africa.
2. Encourage sub-sovereign governments to prioritise clearly defined, high-impact investment projects, supported by credible feasibility studies, identified sponsors and realistic financing plans.
3. Encourage greater utilisation of Afreximbank’s Project Preparation Facility and other development finance and advisory instruments to advance priority projects from concept through feasibility, structuring and financial close.
4. Enhance the effectiveness of investment promotion agencies through practical capacity-building, data-driven investor services, improved coordination and effective investor aftercare.
5. Promote commercially viable industrial parks, special economic zones and agro-processing platforms through stable policies, reliable infrastructure, credible investors and demonstrated market demand, leveraging initiatives such as the Export Agriculture for Food Security (ExAFS) Initiative to advance value addition and regional value chains.
6. Expand and modernise trade-enabling infrastructure and Africa’s maritime transport industry through investment in ports, transport, energy, logistics and border facilities; develop indigenous shipbuilding and ship repair capacity; and advance appropriate cabotage frameworks to improve connectivity and competitiveness.
7. Encourage public–private partnerships and innovative financing arrangements to support commercially viable infrastructure and investment projects, consistent with sound governance and fiscal sustainability.
8. Scale Africa’s creative and cultural exports under the AfCFTA framework by promoting investment in tourism and the orange economy, leveraging Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) initiative and the Calabar Carnival as examples of creative-sector development, cultural commercialisation and destination branding.
9. Establish effective post-conference follow-up mechanisms to encourage the submission of priority projects, including those presented during the governors’ investment pitches, to Afreximbank for consideration for project preparation, financing and investor matchmaking, and to support progress towards implementation.
10. Encourage sub-sovereign governments and businesses within their jurisdictions to participate in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2027), scheduled for 5–11 November 2027 in Lagos, Nigeria, including its dedicated AfSNET component, to showcase investment opportunities and develop partnerships.
WE CALL UPON:
1. African sub-sovereign governments to foster consistent, investment-friendly policies, promote Africa Direct Investment and local value addition, utilise project preparation instruments, and share information on Afreximbank products and AfCFTA opportunities with businesses and stakeholders;
2. National governments and relevant institutions to simplify customs and trade documentation, improve cross-border infrastructure and support the implementation of trade facilitation instruments, including the Africa Collaborative Transit Guarantee Scheme, to reduce delays and the cost of intra-African trade;
3. Afreximbank, other development finance institutions and development partners to facilitate appropriate financing, trade facilitation, advisory and capacity-building support for eligible sub-sovereign projects; and
4. Private investors, project developers and operators to pursue commercially sound partnerships that support industrialisation, productive investment and intra-African trade.
EXPRESSING OUR SINCERE GRATITUDE to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its support; His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, Governor of Cross River State, and the people of Cross River State for their warm hospitality; Afreximbank and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for their leadership and partnership; and participating governors, other sub-sovereign leaders, development finance institutions, investors, speakers, development partners and delegates for their valuable contributions to the Conference.
WE REAFFIRM our commitment to translating Africa’s sub-sovereign economic potential into productive investment, stronger intra-African trade, expanded economic opportunities and sustainable development.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.
SOURCE
Afreximbank
HAVING DELIBERATED on the theme “The Role of Sub-Sovereigns in Catalysing Development through Trade and Investment”, with particular attention to investment mobilisation, intra-African trade, regional value chains, industrialisation, trade-enabling infrastructure, tourism, the creative economy and the delivery of bankable development projects;
RECOGNISING the central role of states, provinces, counties, regions and cities in advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through increased production, value addition, intra-African trade, investment and competitive regional industries;
APPRECIATING Afreximbank’s leadership in establishing AfSNET as a platform for trade, investment and cooperation among sub-sovereign governments, the private sector, financial institutions, investors and development partners;
EXPRESSING APPRECIATION to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support, and to His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for representing the President, declaring the Conference open and performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bakassi Deep Seaport, while emphasising the importance of translating investment opportunities into bankable projects;
ACKNOWLEDGING Afreximbank’s investment promotion training, which equipped investment promotion agencies with practical approaches to identifying investment opportunities and coordinating the preparation of bankable projects;
WELCOMING the governors’ investment pitches and business-to-government Deal Room as opportunities to present priority projects, engage potential investors and identify next steps towards implementation;
NOTING deliberations on maritime and border infrastructure, special economic zones, industrialisation, tourism, the orange economy and other opportunities to expand intra-African trade;
RECALLING the commitment of successive AfSNET conferences to strengthen institutional capacity, expand intra-African trade, mobilise investment and improve the delivery of priority development projects;
RECOGNISING a pipeline of 134 investment opportunities across 14 sectors, with an indicative value of approximately US$9.5 billion, and the need to advance these opportunities towards investment readiness and implementation;
ACKNOWLEDGING Afreximbank’s presentation of financing, project preparation, industrialisation, trade facilitation and market-access initiatives, including support for special economic zones, the Africa Trade and Distribution Company, African Buyers Programme, border-market infrastructure, transit guarantees, Export Agriculture for Food Security Initiative and African Quality Assurance Centres;
FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGING its initiatives in Africa Direct Investment, automotive development, the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund, Africa Trade Gateway, PAPSS, MANSA and the Intra-African Trade Fair, and recalling its US$2 billion financing commitment to support AfSNET members’ trade and investment requirements;
EMPHASISING THAT:
1. Project preparation, sound financial and legal structuring, and capable implementing institutions are essential to mobilising finance and delivering sustainable investments.
2. Effective investment promotion requires reliable information, coordinated approvals, investor facilitation and sustained engagement beyond initial project promotion.
3. Competitive industrial parks, special economic zones and agro-processing platforms require policy consistency, demonstrated market demand, reliable infrastructure, credible investors and operators, and viable commercial models that reduce business costs and strengthen regional value chains.
4. Efficient transport, energy, ports, logistics and border infrastructure are fundamental to intra-African trade and industrialisation. Overcoming fragmentation in Africa’s maritime sector also requires stronger regional cooperation, productive shipping systems and the development of African shipbuilding and ship repair capacity.
5. The value of investment initiatives should be assessed by projects implemented, productive capacity expanded, trade and exports generated, employment created and sustainable economic opportunities developed.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The Conference made the following recommendations to advance investment mobilisation, promote sub-sovereign development and accelerate the implementation of priority projects across Africa:
1. Continue to strengthen AfSNET as a platform for facilitating trade and investment partnerships, mobilising financing, promoting knowledge exchange and advancing priority sub-sovereign development projects across Africa.
2. Encourage sub-sovereign governments to prioritise clearly defined, high-impact investment projects, supported by credible feasibility studies, identified sponsors and realistic financing plans.
3. Encourage greater utilisation of Afreximbank’s Project Preparation Facility and other development finance and advisory instruments to advance priority projects from concept through feasibility, structuring and financial close.
4. Enhance the effectiveness of investment promotion agencies through practical capacity-building, data-driven investor services, improved coordination and effective investor aftercare.
5. Promote commercially viable industrial parks, special economic zones and agro-processing platforms through stable policies, reliable infrastructure, credible investors and demonstrated market demand, leveraging initiatives such as the Export Agriculture for Food Security (ExAFS) Initiative to advance value addition and regional value chains.
6. Expand and modernise trade-enabling infrastructure and Africa’s maritime transport industry through investment in ports, transport, energy, logistics and border facilities; develop indigenous shipbuilding and ship repair capacity; and advance appropriate cabotage frameworks to improve connectivity and competitiveness.
7. Encourage public–private partnerships and innovative financing arrangements to support commercially viable infrastructure and investment projects, consistent with sound governance and fiscal sustainability.
8. Scale Africa’s creative and cultural exports under the AfCFTA framework by promoting investment in tourism and the orange economy, leveraging Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) initiative and the Calabar Carnival as examples of creative-sector development, cultural commercialisation and destination branding.
9. Establish effective post-conference follow-up mechanisms to encourage the submission of priority projects, including those presented during the governors’ investment pitches, to Afreximbank for consideration for project preparation, financing and investor matchmaking, and to support progress towards implementation.
10. Encourage sub-sovereign governments and businesses within their jurisdictions to participate in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2027), scheduled for 5–11 November 2027 in Lagos, Nigeria, including its dedicated AfSNET component, to showcase investment opportunities and develop partnerships.
WE CALL UPON:
1. African sub-sovereign governments to foster consistent, investment-friendly policies, promote Africa Direct Investment and local value addition, utilise project preparation instruments, and share information on Afreximbank products and AfCFTA opportunities with businesses and stakeholders;
2. National governments and relevant institutions to simplify customs and trade documentation, improve cross-border infrastructure and support the implementation of trade facilitation instruments, including the Africa Collaborative Transit Guarantee Scheme, to reduce delays and the cost of intra-African trade;
3. Afreximbank, other development finance institutions and development partners to facilitate appropriate financing, trade facilitation, advisory and capacity-building support for eligible sub-sovereign projects; and
4. Private investors, project developers and operators to pursue commercially sound partnerships that support industrialisation, productive investment and intra-African trade.
EXPRESSING OUR SINCERE GRATITUDE to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its support; His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, Governor of Cross River State, and the people of Cross River State for their warm hospitality; Afreximbank and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for their leadership and partnership; and participating governors, other sub-sovereign leaders, development finance institutions, investors, speakers, development partners and delegates for their valuable contributions to the Conference.
WE REAFFIRM our commitment to translating Africa’s sub-sovereign economic potential into productive investment, stronger intra-African trade, expanded economic opportunities and sustainable development.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.
SOURCE
Afreximbank
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