(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Bitcoin came under renewed selling pressure on Monday after falling to a four-month low over the weekend, as expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy continued to weigh on risk assets. ’ctober’s hotter-than-expected inflation reading has led markets to price a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December, leading Treasury yields to monthly highs and reducin’ Bitcoin’s appeal.

The tightening outlook, in the US and other major economies, is also eroding institutional demand. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded USD 185 million in net outflows on Friday, their seventh consecutive session of withdrawals, taki’g November’s total to over USD 2.35 billion. Ethereum ETFs have also seen persistent outflows. Over the weekend, liquidations of leveraged long positions amplified the decline.

Looking ahead, Fed Chai’ Kevin Warsh’s speec’ and this week’s FOMC minutes are the next catalysts. Pushback against a larger interest rate hike could pull yields lower and help Bitcoin stabilise, while signals of faster tightening would risk extending the’sell-off. Nvidia’s results will provide another test for risk appetite.

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