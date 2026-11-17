(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Copper prices fell on Monday to their lowest level in more than four months as weaker Chinese economic data, a stronger US dollar, elevated Treasury yields, and renewed doubts about AI investment weighed on sentiment. Chinese industrial production and retail sales missed expectations in October, while fixed-asset investment declined more than forecasts.

The US dollar is hovering near multi-month highs, and Treasury yields remain elevated after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, with markets pricing a high probability of a December interest rate hike. Higher borrowing costs could weigh on power-grid and data-centre projects. Fed Chair Kevin Wars’’s speech today could influence interest rate expectations.

At the same time, the Democratic victory in the midterm elections has raised the risk of obstacles to the indus’ry’s expansion and data center buildout, while concerns surrounding Nvidia have added to market jitters. The co’pany’s results tomorrow, particularly guidance, could show whether AI demand remains on track. Weaker figures could affect demand expectations for copper and weigh on prices.

However, A’phabet’s USD 3.8 billion bond offerings in Hong Kong and Singapore last week show that data-centre investment is continuing and could support copper demand over the medium term, limiting the extent of the current decline.

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