(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS



EURUSD has declined for 5 consecutive trading sessions, at one point falling below 1.0000, also its lowest level since April 2025. This selling pressure has been reinforced by an upward adjustment in expectations for Fed rate hikes. Meanwhile, the biggest difficulty for the euro at this point is that the prospect of ECB rate hikes is still not enough to narrow’the USD’s advantage.

If policy expectations continue to shift in favour of the greenba’k, EURUSD’s ability to recover in the coming period will still face many obstacles.

In the US, October CPI rose 0.4% month on month. The pace of increase slowed compared with September, but overall, it has still not provided reassurance that price pressures are being brought under control. At this point, the market has almost fully priced in a Fed rate hike in December, while also considering the possibility of a 50-basis-point increase instead of 25 basis points.

On the European side, the ECB is also expected to continue raising interest rates. But for EURUSD, rather than looking separately at whether a central bank will raise rates, what matters more is assessing the relative position of the ECB and the Fed. Whether the ECB still has enough room to go further, or at least avoid allowing the gap in expectations between the EUR and USD regions to widen further. One example is: if an ECB rate hike is already expected, while expectations for the Fed continue to rise, the euro will still struggle to find enough momentum to reverse its decline.

On the economic front, Eurozone GDP grew 0.4% quarter on quarter in Q3, still indicating expansion, but this pace is clearly not convincing enough as it slowed from 0.6% in Q2. Meanwhile, October inflation was estimated at 4.0%, with energy prices rising 20.8% year on year.

It can be seen that economic growth and inflation at these levels have created considerable pressure on the euro area. Raising interest rates helps limit the risk of prolonged inflation, but also increases borrowing costs while businesses and consumers are still bearing the burden of energy costs. So I believe it is difficult to view high inflation in Europe as a clearly positive factor for the euro.

In the short term, I still lean towards EURUSD remaining under pressure, but recoveries could emerge after the sharp decline. Because expectations for Fed rate hikes have already been reflected quite substantially in prices, the USD will need additional data or policy signals that are stronger than expected to maintain its upward momentum. Conversely, if US data disappoints or the Fed takes a more cautious stance, the market could adjust its expectations, creating room for the euro to recover.

But to take an overly positive view of EURUSD’s outlook, I need to see clear evidence that the U’D’s expected interest rate advantage is narrowing, alongside an improvement in the Euro’one’s economic outlook. As long as both conditions have yet to emerge, for now I believe that a rise in the exchange rate is still not enough to confirm that fundamental factors have shifted in th’ euro’s favour.