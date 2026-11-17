(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) 16th November 2026

Exness, a global multi-asset broker, is adding an Anthropic contract for difference (CFD) to its offering following the AI company’s public market debut. The instrument, ANT, will be available on Exness Terminal, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

This public listing gives traders access to the company behind Claude and direct exposure to the AI sector. It also puts the company’s performance in focus: how demand for its products translates into revenue and how it manages the costs of developing its technology.

“The central question about the AI boom is whether commercial growth justifies the scale of investment,” said Wael Makarem, Financial Markets Strategist Lead at Exness. “Markets will look for evidence that Anthropic’s revenue growth can lead to lasting profitability. Competition, computing costs, and the pace of adoption will all influence whether the company can meet those expectations.”

The Anthropic CFD lets clients trade share price movements without owning the underlying shares. CFD traders can find ANT on their preferred platform and review its specifications.

“Adding Anthropic reflects our focus on making relevant global market opportunities accessible to CFD traders,” said Igor Desyatov, Exness Deputy CEO & Chief Trading Officer. “For clients following the company’s public debut, access through the platforms they already use makes the instrument part of their existing trading environment. Our priority is to support that access with a reliable trading experience.”

The Anthropic addition expands Exness’ range of instruments, connecting its clients with price movements and sentiment as AI reshapes the technology sector.



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