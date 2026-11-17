(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Gold fell to its lowest level since October 2025 as the dollar climbed to a 19-month high, offsetting a modest easing in Treasury yields after hitting a multi-week h’gh. Bullion’s decline extends sharp losses from the previous week. Markets are currently pricing in high bets of a quarter-point rate hike in December, and that expectation is keeping the metal under pressure.



The stronger dollar, driven mainly by firmer expectati’ns for the Fed’s terminal rate, has become the dominant pressure on gold. Kansas City Fed Pres’dent Jeff Schmid’s warning that inflation was still running too hot, alongside Fed Vice Cha’r Philip Jefferson’s emphasis on inflation in guiding policy, has reinforced the case for restrictive monetary policy.



Looking ahead, attention now turns to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks later today, US retail sales on Tuesday and the October FOMC minutes on Wednesday. Dovish signals or softer economic data could ease pressure on yields and the dollar, giving gold room to stabilise. Hawkish remarks or stronger spending would reinforce the current headwinds and could push gold prices toward lower support levels.

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