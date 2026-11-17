(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Brent and WTI traded near their previous close on Monday after recovering from early losses, as renewed security risks around the Strait of Hormuz offset concerns about a growing global supply surplus. Market participants weigh the potential for further disruption to Middle Eastern shipments against improving supply prospects.



The broader supply outlook remains a weight on prices. The International Energy Agency expects global supply to exceed demand in the fourth quarter as Middle Eastern exports recover faster than consumption. Its projected surplus leaves the market better supplied despite continued shipping disruptions. Weaker Chinese refinery activity adds to demand concerns, with October processing volumes falling from both the previous month and a year earlier.



However, renewed incidents around the Strait of Hormuz are limiting the downside. Shipping incidents and security risks in regional waters keep tanker movements, freight costs, and insurance risks in focus. Any sustained disruption to transit flows could delay the expected recovery in exports and maintain a geopolitical premium in prices.

Near-term price moves will depend on whether supply recovery translates into sustained exports and inventory builds. Continued improvement in tanker movements would reinforce the bearish supply outlook, while further disruption to shipping could trigger renewed price gains.

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