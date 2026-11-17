Jordanian 3Roots Academy Launches New Online Learning Platform for IB and AP Students
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) AMMAN, Jordan — November 16, 2026 — Jordanian EdTech company 3Roots Academy officially launched its new online learning platform today, offering International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP) students across Jordan and the MENA region more accessible ways to study at home and prepare for exams.
"Launching 3Roots Academy as an independent platform, not affiliated with the International Baccalaureate Organization or the U.S. College Board, is a step towards developing specialized educational tools using artificial intelligence," said Firas Saleh, Founder of 3Roots Academy. "We want to support the region's transition towards digital knowledge economies, strengthen Jordan's position in EdTech, open new digital revenue streams, and help international school students achieve stronger academic results."
Lessons Aligned with IB and AP Curriculum
The platform covers the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP), along with the College Board’s AP track. It combines academically structured, curriculum-aligned content with story-based learning, regular practice, and ongoing assessment.
•IB Mathematics (Grades 1–10): Over 300 lessons built around the official IB PYP and MYP frameworks, covering more than 3,300 specific math skills. MYP tests are graded using official IB Assessment Criteria (A–D), so scores reflect actual school standards.
•Advanced Placement (8 Core Courses): 600 story-led lessons across AP Chemistry, AP Precalculus, AP Microeconomics, AP Macroeconomics, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Cybersecurity, AP Biology, and AP Psychology. Every unit and topic follows the official College Board Course and Exam Description (CED), teaching and assessing every required Essential Knowledge statement.
Digital Mentors, Interactive Learning, and Exam Preparation
To make studying more engaging, 3Roots Academy features 12 digital mentors who guide students through lessons using stories set in familiar local environments and tailored to their age, grade, and subject.
Students can interact with their mentors, ask questions, and get help with concepts they find difficult. They can communicate through text, listen to explanations using read-aloud audio, or work through problems on an interactive whiteboard. Instead of simply giving away the answer, the mentors provide step-by-step hints that help students understand the reasoning and work towards a solution independently.
•AP Question Bank & Mock Exams: Students get over 33,000 AP-style practice questions and 365 exam papers, including 12 full-length mock exams (two per subject), timed and structured just like the actual exams.
•Mastery Maps & Error Tracking: The system tracks progress by unit, skill, and exam section, linking incorrect answers to relevant lessons to help students identify and address gaps in their knowledge.
•Parent Dashboards: Parents can check study hours, completed lessons, mastered skills, and areas that need more attention for multiple children from a single family account.
What’s Next: New Courses, Mobile Apps, and Community Work
3Roots Academy is preparing to expand its course offering with new subjects and grade levels. Upcoming additions include IB Diploma Programme Mathematics at both Higher Level (HL) and Standard Level (SL) for Grades 11 and 12, General Science for Grades 1–5, and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for Grades 6–12.
The AP curriculum will also expand to include AP Calculus, all four AP Physics courses, and AP Environmental Science.
The academy is also preparing to launch dedicated mobile applications for phones and tablets. These will be complemented by studio-recorded video lessons, bringing together the platform's AI-powered tools and direct access to lesson content for easier revision at any time.
Beyond its digital offering, 3Roots Academy plans to work with schools and academic institutions, providing its platform as a supplementary tool to support teaching, learning, and exam preparation. The academy also plans to partner with trusted civil society organizations on community and humanitarian education initiatives, with further details to be announced in due course.
How to Access the Platform
The platform is now available at , where users can sign up with a Google, Apple, or Facebook account. To help younger students build strong math habits early on, the entire IB PYP Mathematics program for Grades 1 and 2 is free. Other plans come with a free trial, early-bird offers, multi-child family discounts, and special offers on additional study materials.
"Launching 3Roots Academy as an independent platform, not affiliated with the International Baccalaureate Organization or the U.S. College Board, is a step towards developing specialized educational tools using artificial intelligence," said Firas Saleh, Founder of 3Roots Academy. "We want to support the region's transition towards digital knowledge economies, strengthen Jordan's position in EdTech, open new digital revenue streams, and help international school students achieve stronger academic results."
Lessons Aligned with IB and AP Curriculum
The platform covers the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP), along with the College Board’s AP track. It combines academically structured, curriculum-aligned content with story-based learning, regular practice, and ongoing assessment.
•IB Mathematics (Grades 1–10): Over 300 lessons built around the official IB PYP and MYP frameworks, covering more than 3,300 specific math skills. MYP tests are graded using official IB Assessment Criteria (A–D), so scores reflect actual school standards.
•Advanced Placement (8 Core Courses): 600 story-led lessons across AP Chemistry, AP Precalculus, AP Microeconomics, AP Macroeconomics, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Cybersecurity, AP Biology, and AP Psychology. Every unit and topic follows the official College Board Course and Exam Description (CED), teaching and assessing every required Essential Knowledge statement.
Digital Mentors, Interactive Learning, and Exam Preparation
To make studying more engaging, 3Roots Academy features 12 digital mentors who guide students through lessons using stories set in familiar local environments and tailored to their age, grade, and subject.
Students can interact with their mentors, ask questions, and get help with concepts they find difficult. They can communicate through text, listen to explanations using read-aloud audio, or work through problems on an interactive whiteboard. Instead of simply giving away the answer, the mentors provide step-by-step hints that help students understand the reasoning and work towards a solution independently.
•AP Question Bank & Mock Exams: Students get over 33,000 AP-style practice questions and 365 exam papers, including 12 full-length mock exams (two per subject), timed and structured just like the actual exams.
•Mastery Maps & Error Tracking: The system tracks progress by unit, skill, and exam section, linking incorrect answers to relevant lessons to help students identify and address gaps in their knowledge.
•Parent Dashboards: Parents can check study hours, completed lessons, mastered skills, and areas that need more attention for multiple children from a single family account.
What’s Next: New Courses, Mobile Apps, and Community Work
3Roots Academy is preparing to expand its course offering with new subjects and grade levels. Upcoming additions include IB Diploma Programme Mathematics at both Higher Level (HL) and Standard Level (SL) for Grades 11 and 12, General Science for Grades 1–5, and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for Grades 6–12.
The AP curriculum will also expand to include AP Calculus, all four AP Physics courses, and AP Environmental Science.
The academy is also preparing to launch dedicated mobile applications for phones and tablets. These will be complemented by studio-recorded video lessons, bringing together the platform's AI-powered tools and direct access to lesson content for easier revision at any time.
Beyond its digital offering, 3Roots Academy plans to work with schools and academic institutions, providing its platform as a supplementary tool to support teaching, learning, and exam preparation. The academy also plans to partner with trusted civil society organizations on community and humanitarian education initiatives, with further details to be announced in due course.
How to Access the Platform
The platform is now available at , where users can sign up with a Google, Apple, or Facebook account. To help younger students build strong math habits early on, the entire IB PYP Mathematics program for Grades 1 and 2 is free. Other plans come with a free trial, early-bird offers, multi-child family discounts, and special offers on additional study materials.
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