Madame Advances Retail Transformation, Progresses Towards 200 Exclusive Brand Outlets
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, November 16, 2026: Madame, one of India’s leading women’s westernwear brands, is strengthening its retail presence through a strategy that combines network expansion with an enhanced in-store experience. With 125 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across its network and over 750 retail touchpoints, the brand continues to expand its retail footprint, targeting 200 EBOs by 2029 as part of its medium-term growth plans.
Madame’s retail strategy focuses on strengthening its presence in established markets while reaching consumers in emerging consumption centres, including Tier II and III cities. Supported by a mix of exclusive brand outlets, large-format retail partnerships and regional retail partners, the brand continues to develop its physical retail network while building a more consistent brand experience across markets.
Recent store openings reflect this continued expansion. In March 2026, Madame opened a new-concept store at Sunview Plaza, Sunview Enclave, Ludhiana. The brand has also strengthened its presence in Rajasthan with the opening of its new store at Pacific Mall, Jaipur, on 11 October 2026. The Jaipur opening reinforces its focus on bringing its contemporary westernwear collections to consumers through prominent shopping destinations.
Alongside network expansion, Madame is advancing the rollout of its evolved store concept, introduced in 2024 as part of its broader brand transformation. Currently, approximately 18–20 stores feature the evolved concept, including outlets where implementation is in progress. The concept brings together contemporary interiors, improved product visibility, category-led merchandising and technology-led customer engagement to create a more engaging shopping environment. Designed to translate the brand’s fashion-forward positioning into the physical retail experience, the concept also establishes a consistent visual identity across stores.
The transformation extends beyond new store openings. Madame is progressively revamping existing outlets to align them with its evolved retail identity, with a focus on improving product presentation and creating a more cohesive shopping experience. By combining new-concept stores with the refurbishment of existing locations, the brand aims to strengthen its retail environment while adapting individual outlets to the requirements of different markets and formats.
Commenting on the brand’s retail evolution, Akhil Jain, CEO - Madame, and MD - Jain Amar, said, “As Madame continues to grow, our focus is on building a retail presence that reflects our brand identity and resonates with our customers across markets. Our strategy brings together network expansion and the evolution of our in-store experience, allowing us to strengthen our presence while creating a more consistent and elevated brand experience. As we progress towards 200 Exclusive Brand Outlets, we remain focused on building a strong foundation for our next phase of growth.”
Guided by its philosophy of “Be Everyone U R,” Madame celebrates individuality and encourages women to express their personal style through fashion. Its retail evolution brings this philosophy into the shopping journey through contemporary store environments, improved product presentation and a brand experience designed to resonate with consumers across diverse markets.
Looking ahead, Madame will continue expanding its exclusive brand outlet network, with a focus on identifying new growth opportunities across India. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa are among the potential markets being explored for future expansion, reflecting the brand’s interest in strengthening its presence across key urban and lifestyle-led consumption centres. Alongside exploring new markets, Madame will continue extending its evolved store concept to additional locations and evaluating existing outlets for refurbishment as it works towards a more cohesive retail experience across its growing network.
About Madame
Madame’s retail strategy focuses on strengthening its presence in established markets while reaching consumers in emerging consumption centres, including Tier II and III cities. Supported by a mix of exclusive brand outlets, large-format retail partnerships and regional retail partners, the brand continues to develop its physical retail network while building a more consistent brand experience across markets.
Recent store openings reflect this continued expansion. In March 2026, Madame opened a new-concept store at Sunview Plaza, Sunview Enclave, Ludhiana. The brand has also strengthened its presence in Rajasthan with the opening of its new store at Pacific Mall, Jaipur, on 11 October 2026. The Jaipur opening reinforces its focus on bringing its contemporary westernwear collections to consumers through prominent shopping destinations.
Alongside network expansion, Madame is advancing the rollout of its evolved store concept, introduced in 2024 as part of its broader brand transformation. Currently, approximately 18–20 stores feature the evolved concept, including outlets where implementation is in progress. The concept brings together contemporary interiors, improved product visibility, category-led merchandising and technology-led customer engagement to create a more engaging shopping environment. Designed to translate the brand’s fashion-forward positioning into the physical retail experience, the concept also establishes a consistent visual identity across stores.
The transformation extends beyond new store openings. Madame is progressively revamping existing outlets to align them with its evolved retail identity, with a focus on improving product presentation and creating a more cohesive shopping experience. By combining new-concept stores with the refurbishment of existing locations, the brand aims to strengthen its retail environment while adapting individual outlets to the requirements of different markets and formats.
Commenting on the brand’s retail evolution, Akhil Jain, CEO - Madame, and MD - Jain Amar, said, “As Madame continues to grow, our focus is on building a retail presence that reflects our brand identity and resonates with our customers across markets. Our strategy brings together network expansion and the evolution of our in-store experience, allowing us to strengthen our presence while creating a more consistent and elevated brand experience. As we progress towards 200 Exclusive Brand Outlets, we remain focused on building a strong foundation for our next phase of growth.”
Guided by its philosophy of “Be Everyone U R,” Madame celebrates individuality and encourages women to express their personal style through fashion. Its retail evolution brings this philosophy into the shopping journey through contemporary store environments, improved product presentation and a brand experience designed to resonate with consumers across diverse markets.
Looking ahead, Madame will continue expanding its exclusive brand outlet network, with a focus on identifying new growth opportunities across India. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa are among the potential markets being explored for future expansion, reflecting the brand’s interest in strengthening its presence across key urban and lifestyle-led consumption centres. Alongside exploring new markets, Madame will continue extending its evolved store concept to additional locations and evaluating existing outlets for refurbishment as it works towards a more cohesive retail experience across its growing network.
About Madame
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